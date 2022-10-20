“Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I’ve been there. So I understand what it takes to get there,” Collins remarked. “It’s been a few years since (ASU) has been there, so just making guys understand what we gotta do and how big the stage is will be important.”

Collins has played on a bigger stage than most of his teammates ever have in the college game. He knows about the extreme pressure that comes with playing in the NCAA tournament. Arguably his best performance at Michigan was a first-round NCAA tournament win over Colorado State, where he posted 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 75-63 victory. It is this knowledge is something he has been sharing with his new teammates that have similar goals.

“They have kind of been supporting me since I was in High school, so I got a lot of people on my side,” Collins explained. “I also lived here when I was a junior. To just get out there and play for them, finally playing in front of them, will be great.”

Although he ended up signing with the Wolverines out of high school, Hurley and Arizona State were heavily in the mix for Collins as a prep, especially when he spent one year playing locally here in the valley at Chandler Compass Prep. He said that Sun Devils fans have been showing him love, not only since his transfer but also over the years as a recruit.

“I feel good, confident. We’re stringing a lot of practices along just building our confidence and building our relationships,” Collins said. “I really like being around these guys.”

Arizona State men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley stressed the importance of spending routine off-season with his team. After two years of Covid-19 regulations creating a suboptimal atmosphere, the Sun Devils were able to go through summer practices and build chemistry within a roster that features some new key pieces.

Hurley’s reputation as a recruiter is well documented. It wasn’t just him that was on the trail of Frankie Collins earlier this spring, though. ASU redshirt sophomore forward Marcus Bagley was pursuing his friend and former teammate as well. Bagley and Collins go a while back, playing in tournaments together as early as the third grade. Collins alluded to those youth teams’ success, saying they “won a lot of games.” They’ll hope to do more of that this year on a much bigger stage.

“He played a big role!” Collins exclaimed when asked how much Bagley was involved in his recruitment. “We played together when we were younger, so he reached out to me. He was here on my visit, and we talked. He kind of just explained to me how hungry everyone is for this season and how he’s kind of been robbed the last two seasons due to injury. Hurley said the same thing.”

“If I had to use one word to describe our chemistry, it would probably be funny,” Collins reflected. “We’re always joking around with each other. We talk mess, and nobody takes it personal. Our chemistry is really high right now.”

–

Bagley’s hunger, which Collins alluded to, was evident when he addressed the media. After totaling 15 games during his first two seasons with ASU, he’s more than ready to get back on the court fully healthy and deliver this program the wins he believes it deserves. Like any athlete who suffered a serious injury, Bagley’s rehab process was just as mental as it was physical. His misfortune in that respect has not negatively impacted his mindset going forward.

“I know I’ve had an unlucky two years, but I’ve worked really hard to get back to where I’m at right now, and I’m feeling better than ever,” Bagley said. “I’m resilient. I’m a determined player. I went through a dark time these past couple of years, so I’m super proud of seeing myself get back. I can’t wait for what’s in front of me.”

At the beginning of last season, Bagley attempted to play through his troublesome knee injury but didn’t make it out of the month of November. He averaged 10 points per game in just three contests. He categorizes his injury luck as just that, unlucky.

“I thought I was doing that last year,” he said with a chuckle when asked about taking care of his body then and now.

Hurley added a lot of talent with his transfer portal additions, but the experience that comes with those talented players is proving to be valuable as tip-off rapidly approaches. Along with Collins, twin brothers Devan and Desmond Cambridge arrive in Tempe with multiple years of D-I experience under their respective belts. Devan comes from Auburn, while his brother Desmond transferred from Nevada. Both are seniors and can provide Arizona State with the pedigree of a team who has been further than its roster would indicate.

“We have a lot of guys coming in who have played a lot of basketball; hopefully, we can use that experience to our advantage,” Bagley stated.

The Bagley name holds a lot of weight in the basketball world. Marcus’s older brother, Marvin, is entering his fourth season in the NBA. Now with the Detroit Pistons, the elder Bagley is dealing with a knee injury just like Marcus has been for, the better part of the year. Though Marvin’s injury is far less severe, the brothers are still able to be there for each other, with Marcus giving some advice to his older brother about staying sharp while rehabbing. Usually, it’s Marvin coaching up Marcus.

“I talk to him pretty much every day. He’s going through an injury right now,” Bagley said. “It’s good to have a guy who’s in the NBA doing it at the highest level to talk to. He tells me what to expect; if he sees something I’m doing on the court, he’ll call me and talk about it. He’s always giving me advice.”

Athletes see headlines. And when negative attention surrounding an athletic department becomes as frequent as it has been with Arizona State, the desire to be the group that turns the tide can fuel an already robust preseason fire.

“It’s a big year, not only for this team but for the University,” Bagley said calmly. We’re excited to get out there and try to turn some things around.”