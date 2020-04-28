Cohl Cabral was plopped on his couch in Southern California just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. His immediate family was around him. His extended relatives were virtually a part of his big day, on screens via Zoom and around his house. And Cabral’s phone was never more than a few inches away.





For the next seven hours, 149 different names would pop up on Cabral’s television screen. Through the final four rounds of the NFL Draft, Cabral knew his odds dwindled with every selection.





“The hardest part is sitting there watching guys come off (the board) who you know, or you worked out with or trained with because, in a way, you start to doubt yourself,” Cabral said. “In all honesty, it completely sucks.”





And perhaps the worst part was when his phone buzzed. Every family member wants to be in the loop, they want to know what’s going on, what’s his agent saying, when might he get the call? Then the phone rings and they gather close. They stick their ear in the direction of Cabral and try to decipher the phone call. They get in extra close so just in case that phone call is the phone call, they'll be within arm's reach to start celebrating.





That’s what most people see on TV. They see the prospect in his home, picking up the phone and speaking with his new team. His family members scramble to find the right draft hat. They break out their phones to capture the greatest moment of the kid’s football life. And they pack in real tight as he’s thanking his new coach or general manager or whatever.





But, before that, there are other phone calls. Those that do not change any lives but rather induce panic into them.





Last Saturday, Cabral had plenty of those.





“I already knew if someone (I knew) called me, it was going to be a long call for them. Anyone who knew me knew not to even bother picking up the phone (to call),” Cabral joked. “My old coaches, they were texting me like, ‘Hey, I’m going to call you at some random point today just to piss you off.’ (I’m) like, ‘(If you do), you’re going to get kicked in the nuts next time I see you,’”





As time wore on Saturday, so did his stress. He moved outside, then back inside, then in front of a vent, then in front of a different TV. Rinse, repeat. It’s almost reverse superstition. If things aren’t going your way, perhaps moving spots will shift your luck.





On this day, it didn’t matter where Cabral sat. Every time his phone rang, it always seemed to be from his agent delivering some sort of speculation or false hope.





“I’m like, ‘Dammit, you keep making my heart drop for no reason,’” Cabral said of his agent.





At the end of seven rounds and 255 picks, Arizona State’s center didn’t receive the life-changing phone call. He didn't see his name pop up on the television. Instead, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He’s still getting his shot at the NFL, just not in the way he hoped.





“I was really surprised,” Cabral said of being undrafted. “It was a really long day, to be honest with you.”