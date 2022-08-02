Coaching staff bullish on players’ potential

Case in point, last Friday, Connolly posted a team photo after the final workout of the offseason. Robertson, who appears on the right side of the image and is holding a yellow t-shirt, looks leaner compared to himself from a year ago.

“[Robertson] looks great, he’s moving great, and I think he feels great. He did a lot of work with us on his diet and sleep.”

“I think [Robertson is] the most improved of anybody we have, and I probably won’t reference anybody else, but Merlin Robertson, who as a senior improved more than I’ve seen,” Connolly said. “He improved so much that he even surprised us [with] how much he improved…top to bottom, just incredible improvement from [Robertson].

Connolly’s sessions are about two hours long, allowing him to spend a lot of time with the players. When asked which players had grown the most through the offseason, Connolly stated that he “didn’t think it was necessary” to single out a given player. However, when asked about fifth-year linebacker Merlin Robertson, it was hard for Connolly to ignore Robertson’s growth.

During the summer months, the Sun Devil Football Facility is full of players working to improve their physical condition by participating in workout sessions, which strength and conditioning coach Joe Connolly runs.

The quality of work that takes place in the seven months that separate the last game of the season and the beginning of preseason camp are crucial for a team’s success. And whether it’s strength and conditioning coach Joe Connolly or various ASU assistant coaches, the collective improvement theme was prevalent in their words.

With the ever-growing popularity of the transfer portal, allowing players to virtually move freely from program to program, teams like ASU are now tasked with getting more players than ever before acclimated in short order with their new surroundings adhering to the team’s practice standards. Arizona State picked up 43 newcomers this offseason to shore up various roster spots. Some arrive with more knowledge and experience than others.





“I think anybody [who] has been through a college program is going to be a little bit more physiologically ready,” Connolly remarked. “They’re older; their training age is higher, their bodies have adapted to the calendar and the amount of time that it takes. I think they fit right in and did a nice job.”





Creating Depth at Linebacker





Between the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, the linebacker position has seen multiple players depart from Tempe, leaving only five scholarship players behind immediately after spring practice. Settling on the right personnel in this unit could be one of the biggest challenges for linebackers coach Chris Claiborne, who is still searching for his starting third linebacker alongside Robertson and Kyle Soelle.





“I think we’ve tackled it [by] challenging the guys to create depth. That’s our biggest thinking coming into the fall,” Claiborne described. “Bring as much depth as possible. We got two really good starters out of Merlin and [redshirt fifth-year linebacker] Kyle [Soelle], but it’s the next guy out of that third position and then creating depth.”





When defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson took over for Antonio Pierce, who departed Tempe for the Las Vegas Raiders linebackers’ coach, Henderson wanted to keep continuity throughout the defense and its scheme. During spring ball, Henderson said that the Sun Devils would use the same defensive personnel and philosophy seen in the Las Vegas Bowl and repeated that narrative on Monday.





“I think that’s the best thing for the kids. It allows them to play fast and not think as much,” Claiborne explained on keeping the defense the same. “I’m looking forward to being in the system for another year… it’ll help me, for sure, being in the system for a second year. I think it will help us tremendously.”





Leadership In the Wide Receiver Room

Much like other positions on the team, the Sun Devils will enter the 2022 season with many questions around its wide receiver position. Despite having just six scholarship wide receivers on the roster, its position coach Bobby Wade is more comfortable with this year’s depth chart compared to last season’s. Wade claims that his comfortability stems from the fact that the new additions have ample experience under their belt.





Consequently, Wade is excited to see the leadership role redshirt junior wide receiver Cam Johnson, a summer arrival in Tempe who played at Vanderbilt last season and graduate wide receiver Bryan Thompson will assume this season.





“I think [Johnson] and Bryan Thompson will play that role," Wade said. "I think Thompson did that last year for us, but even more this year with him coming back and not leaving us,” Wade commented, “they both bring a sense of gratitude about being here and have this sense of work ethic. [They’re] understanding that they also want to get it in this last year…they understand their roles of leaders, and they’ve really taken that on.”





Wade also takes pride in Thompson deciding to use his final year of eligibility at ASU and not seeking greener pastures. Wade believes Thompson has an opportunity to “be more productive” and “to be a leader” of not only the wide receivers but of the entire team.





Finding the Next Offensive Linemen





Finding the next group of linemen who will block the run and protect against the pass is pretty cut and dry for offensive linemen coach Mike Cavanaugh, who has his own idea for perfect linemen.





“I want a guy [who] is athletic. I want a guy who’s smart. I want a guy [who’s] tough and loves football,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh provided insight into the ASU’s run and explained how they’ll still run “inside zone, outside zone, gap plays” and believes there’s a chance for the team to be a physical unit. Leading the running back room will be the combination of graduate running back Xazavian Valladay, a transfer from Wyoming who was named to the Doak Walker award watchlist, and redshirt sophomore Daniyel Ngata, who rushed for 309 yards on 56 carries in 2021.





From a personality standpoint, the group is very diverse in its personalities, yet Cavanaugh appreciates the group’s “business” mentality.





“It’s a helluva group,” Cavanaugh said. “They’re a fun group, and there’s energy. Here’s what I like too, there’s a seriousness [to the group]. They’re older. There’s a business-like approach. [It’s a] real good group. I’m fired up.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get a free trial until Sep. 1st!!!