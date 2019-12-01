



On a rare Sunday afternoon conference call with beat writers, ASU head coach Herm Edwards announced that ASU's offensive coordinator Rob Likens, wide receivers coach Charlie Fisher and tight ends coach Donnie Yantis have been dismissed and not be part of the staff next season. Additionally, all three coaches will not be part of bowl game prep practices.

Edwards cited the ASU offense is "headed in a different direction" in 2020 and that was the reasoning for his staffing decision.

"This had nothing to do with the (four-game) losing streak," Edwards said. "This had nothing to do with wins and losses. It was philosophy wise and seeing how this thing works, and my thinking on what I want to become on offense.

"I felt it was time to make a decision to move. I had a good talk with all three coaches and they understood it. This is part of football no one likes, but that's the direction we are headed in."

Edwards said that he informed all three coaches this morning of his decision, and added that these conversations were very difficult.

"We had a long conversation, "Edwards noted. "Rob understood where I was coming from. I was heavily involved in the recruitment of Jayden Daniels. So, let's make no mistake about that. So I feel comfortable with all the guys we have recruited on offense and I have a good enough of a relationship with all those guys.

"Nothing should change. Obviously, they will be getting a new offensive coordinator. It's going to be vital that we get the right guy with the right fit. He has to understand that we have to build this offense around our quarterback."

As a result of these changes, Edwards laid out the plan of the interim coaches for the upcoming bowl game (bowl location TBD at this time).

ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano and offensive line coach Dave Christensen will be co-offensive coordinators.

Offensive analyst Kevin Mawae will coach the tight ends.

Offensive analyst Derek Hagan will coach the wide receivers.

The last two coaches here can now go on the road and recruit.

Edwards said that he's seeking a balance with the offense moving forward, establishing a certain identity.

"I'll sit down with the offensive coordinator whoever that may be," Edwards commented. "That's a big discussion that we will have...where we go and my vision of it, and obviously his (new offensive coordinator) vision as well. It has to correlate both for him and myself. The offense has to be built around our quarterback. Period. he will be the feature of this football team next season."

Edwards implied that he will certainly take his time in regards to the coaching search, to get "the right fit" and feels that he will have "some guys that will be excited to come here to be quite honest...I don't think we'll have a problem finding a coordinator."

With the December 18th signing day looming large, this personnel move had to be calculated one in regards to recruiting. Edwards feels that the staffing changes will not affect the 2020 class which will be largely formulated in about two and a half weeks.

"It should not one bit," Edwards remarked. "Sometimes people need to realize that kids that generally commit, the kids that we are recruiting, they are committing to the program. that is built around our ability to play young players, our ability to focus on thier needs and what they want to get done as a student-athlete.

"I think they need to trust the head coach that whoever comes in there will have that attitude and that is the kind of staff we will hire."

Edwards said that the coaching staff will get a hold of all the committed players as well as the prospects they are pursuing to inform them of the news, and he expects them to understand the reason behind the decision.

Edwards felt strongly that all three assistant coaches had a good sense throughout the season where they stood with him, and he is certainly empathetic to thier current position as he walked in their shoes during his own coaching career.

"For coaching the holidays are bad," Edwards admitted. "A lot of coaches will move between different jobs this month. This is on all levels, college and pro football...For the coaching profession - this is a tough month.

"This is football and this happens all the time. You'll see this happen all week."



