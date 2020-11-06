ASUDevils - Clash of new schemes defines the ASU at USC Contest

A prolonged 11-month off-season for the Pac-12 finally comes to a close in a first-ever 9 a.m. (10 a.m. Arizona time) kickoff contest taking the lid off conference play and pitting Arizona State on the road versus USC. The highly anticipated South division showdown will showcase some of the best players in the league, but what adds even more intrigue to Saturday’s game is the fact that the two teams, for the first time this year, will see their new schemes on both sides of the ball in action. Let’s examine the Sun Devils’ opponent this weekend. USC Offense If you traveled back in time from the present day to the beginning of the 2019 season and told Trojan fans that their quarterback would throw for over 3,500 yards with 30 touchdowns and another scholarship quarterback would transfer to another Power 5 team, very few would be shocked at the news – until they found out it was Kedon Slovis who secured the starting position, effectively ousting former five-star recruit J.T. Daniels away from USC. Daniels, the third-best quarterback of any kind in the 2018 class (pro-style or dual-threat) only behind surefire NFL Draft lottery picks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields and the fourth-best overall recruit – coincidentally with Daniels’ high school and USC teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown ranked third overall behind Lawrence and Fields – Daniels, after reclassifying from the 2019 class, had the pedigree to be a star for the Trojans. In one of the most forgettable seasons for USC football since the very early 1990s, Daniels started the majority of his true freshman campaign and had a good but not sensational debut year as the Trojans finished with a 5-7 record – the first time since 2000 that the program fell below .500 for a season. Daniels was set to be the starter as a sophomore – with little true contention for the role – but suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener against Fresno State. In his place stepped Kedon Slovis, a three-star recruit from Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain High School ranked just the 10th-best player in the state of Arizona and according to Rivals only had competing Power Five offers from North Carolina State, Oregon State, and Vanderbilt. On the surface, Slovis signing with USC seemed like a five-year commitment to a bench seat and steady possession of a clipboard or a quick turnabout transfer to a lesser program, but the rookie quickly showed his prowess as QB1 for the Men of Troy. In his debut start, Slovis threw for 377 yards and completed an astonishing 84.8% of his passes (28-of-33) with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 45-20 win over No. 23 Stanford, and as the season wore on it became evident that the Arizonan very likely would be the guy from that point forward. Daniels, who redshirted in 2019, ultimately chose to transfer to Georgia, leaving Slovis as the unquestioned quarterback of the present and future for USC. In all, Slovis started 11 games in 2019 – he was knocked out early in a start against Utah and missed the next week’s game – and he threw for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions, claiming the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award. In the 10 games he started and finished, Slovis had four with at least 400 passing yards and a season-high 515 in a 52-35 victory over UCLA. He threw four touchdowns in four games and three touchdowns in two. Just one year removed from being expected to be an absolute non-factor in the Trojan offense, Slovis is likely the preseason choice of most to win the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award and likely would be a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender if the conference were to have scheduled more than seven games for the 2020 season. Though the run game is less of a focal point in the Air Raid offense than what has traditionally been seen from USC, the Trojans return each of their top-four rushers from a year ago. Health issues were a concern in 2019 at running back for the Trojans, as none of the top four rushers played more than 10 games, and three of the four played in eight or fewer. Vavae Malepai (105 carries, 503 yards, six touchdowns in eight games) was the team leader in all major rushing categories, followed by Stephen Carr (72 carries for 396 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games). Kenan Christon (68 carries for 373 yards and three touchdowns in seven games) and Markese Stepp (48 carries for 307 yards and three touchdowns in six games) also contributed to the rushing stable. Just for the heck of it, to compare the workload, these four players combined for 293 carries in 13 games. In 13 games in 2018, ASU’s Eno Benjamin had an even 300 carries – albeit a school single-season record total – all by himself. Malepai (6-0, 220) and Stepp (6-0, 235) bring the size to complement the speedy Christon (5-10, 185), while Carr (6-0, 215) is an all-purpose weapon that was the team’s leading receiver among running backs last year and also was one of the team’s top kickoff returners. Through three years at USC, Malepai has totaled 1,265 rushing yards on 247 carries with 14 touchdowns in 33 games, while Carr has rushed 218 times for 1,143 yards and 10 touchdowns in 29 career games

USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only returning 1,000-yard (1,041) receiver in the Pac-12 Conference (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY sports)

As can be expected in Harrell’s offense, the Trojan running backs are also featured as pass-catchers as Carr had 22 receptions in 2019, Malepai and 15, and Christon had 11. The trio combined for five touchdowns, with three recorded by Christon. Stepp, oddly, did not record a reception in 2019. Despite losing one of the nation’s premier wide receivers in Michael Pittman, Jr., a Second-Team All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2019, the Trojans remain stocked at the position group with proven veterans that are backed by high elite blue chip recruits. As difficult as it is to replace 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdown catches posted by Pittman; there is no reason at all to believe USC will suffer and lack of next level talent at wide receiver in 2020. After bursting onto the college football scene in 2018 by leading USC in receptions as a true freshman, former five-star recruit Amon-Ra St. Brown improved in year two by surpassing the 1,000-yard mark with 77 catches for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns. The only returning 1,000-yard receiver in the Pac-12 Conference, St. Brown should follow Pittman’s path of becoming one of the most prominent pass-catchers in college football. Even with Pittman gone, USC features the top returning pair of wide receivers in the Pac-12 – quite literally, as Tyler Vaughns ranks second in the league behind St. Brown in receiving yards among returning players as he had 74 receptions for 912 yards with six touchdowns last year. Individually, St. Brown and Vaughns are both bona fide NFL talents, but together they form one of the most dangerous duos of passing targets in the nation. Overshadowed by the trio ahead of him last season, Drake London had an excellent true freshman season in 2019 by catching 39 passes for 567 yards (14.5 avg.) with five touchdowns in 13 games with nine starts. Also a member of USC’s basketball team, London saw action in three games last year, but he figures to take on an even greater role on the gridiron as a sophomore with Pittman’s departure. Behind St. Brown, Vaughns, and London, USC must completely reload its receiver depth as no wide receiver on the roster is eligible and healthy for the 2020 season that caught a single pass in 2019. A top name to watch is Bru McCoy, one of the national jewels of the 2019 recruiting class. For those who didn’t follow, the early days of his collegiate career were quite chaotic as he initially signed with USC in December 2018, opted to transfer to Texas but then returned back to USC in the summer of 2019 and subsequently redshirted last season with the Trojans. The No. 12 overall recruit of the 2019 class and the top-ranked prospect at the athlete position by Rivals, McCoy could jump right into the mix at receiver this season. McCoy’s classmate, Kyle Ford, was rated the No. 65 overall prospect and the ninth-best receiver for the 2019 class, suffered an ACL injury in high school that delayed his development as a freshman. He ultimately played in four games and qualified for a redshirt year. Sadly, fate struck again this summer as he again suffered a torn ACL and is doubtful to play in 2020. The clear gem of USC’s 2020 recruiting class, Gary Bryant, has the skill set to jump into immediate action, though reported injury issues could delay his impact. The No. 46 overall prospect and the No. 7 wide receiver recruit, Bryant is shockingly one of only two four-star players to have signed with the Trojans for the 2020 class. Three-star 2020 signee Joshua Jackson could also be an option occasionally at wide receiver this season. At tight end, Erik Krommenhoek (11 receptions) and Josh Falo (four) accounted for all of the offensive production at the position in 2019. Both players return for 2020. Along the offensive line, USC loses both its tackles from a year ago as Phoenix native left tackle, Austin Jackson departed early to become a first-round NFL Draft pick while starting right tackle Drew Richmond completed his eligibility last fall. The Trojans gained a stroke of good fortune when Alijah Vera-Tucker, a Second-Team All-Pac-12 performer at left guard last year, returned to the team after initially opting out of the 2020 season. Vera-Tucker started all 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. Jalen McKenzie returns after starting all 13 games last year primarily at right guard, as does center Brett Neilon, the starter in 11 games in 2019. McKenzie enters 2020 with 15 career starts, the most among active Trojan offensive linemen. It is expected that Vera-Tucker shifts to left tackle this year with McKenzie likely to move to right tackle. Justin Dedich and former defensive lineman Liam Jimmons each started twice in 2019 and could be options to help fill the two open starting spots. The remaining depth at the Trojan offensive line has combined for 12 appearances with zero starts in 2019. USC Offense Summary In the Trojans’ version of the Air Raid employed by second-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who starred at quarterback in the same system under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, Slovis figures to target the likes of St. Brown, Vaughns, London, and his running backs with high frequency, while still registering somewhere in the 30-carry range per game on the ground. Despite the loss of All-America wide receiver Michael Pittman, Jr., the Trojans still have more than enough established first-string talent at wide receiver to field what should be one of the Pac-12’s most dangerous passing attacks and overall offenses. Aside from ASU’s pass defense being in lockdown mode all game long, the Sun Devil pass rush will need to win the day against a Trojan offensive line with two new starters and potentially two returning starters playing new positions. USC Defense Starting up front, the Trojans will have to make do with two substantial departures from their defensive line as multi-year starter Christian Rector has graduated, and First-Team All-Pac-12 tackle Jay Tufele has opted out of the 2020 season to enter the NFL Draft. Last season, Tufele had 42 tackles, including 6.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks.

In a new 3-3-5 scheme Drake Jackson moves from defensive end to outside linebacker (Nick Lucero/Rivals)

Nose tackle Marlon Tuipulotu returns after starting 12 games in 2019, with backup Brandon Pili (one start in 2019) back as well. In 2019, Tuipulotu had 46 tackles, including 6.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks. Pili posted 18 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 1.5 sacks. Hunter Echols (two starts), Caleb Tremblay (two starts) and Phoenix area native Connor Murphy (one start) saw spot starting duty last year for the Trojans at defensive end. Echols is now listed as an outside linebacker in USC’s new defensive scheme. Tremblay had 16 tackles, including 3.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, Echols had nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and Murphy notched four tackles, including one sack. A key shift in USC’s new defensive alignment under first-year coordinator Todd Orlando is the move of last year’s freshman phenom Drake Jackson from defensive end to outside linebacker. A Second-Team All-Pac-12 honoree last year that instantly terrorized quarterbacks, Jackson collected 46 tackles, including 11.5 for loss with 5.5 sacks despite missing a couple of games and only playing a total of 11. Jackson should be on everyone’s short list for preseason candidates for the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year Award. Though USC’s leading tackler, John Houston, also an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick a year ago, has moved on, linebackers Kana’i Mauga (eight starts) and Palaie Gaoteote (seven starts) return after being primary starters in 2019. Mauga ranked second on the team in tackles among linebackers behind Houston with 61, which included 7.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks. Gaoteote added 58 tackles, including 3.0 for loss in eight games. The Trojans surely must hope that 2020 can be a breakout year for Gaoteote, as he was a five-star prospect and the No. 21 overall recruit of the 2018 class. He remains the highest ranked defensive signee for USC, since – ironically – Jack Jones in 2016, rated the No. 12 overall recruit by Rivals that year. Through two years at USC, Gaoteote has appeared in 18 games with 12 starts and has collected 96 total tackles. USC also will get back Jordan Iosefa, who started nine games at linebacker in 2018 but missed all of last season with a knee injury. He had 38 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks in 2018. Eli’jah Winston, whose lone start of the 2019 season came at ASU also saw some run with the first team last year at linebacker and totaled eight tackles for the season. The entire starting secondary from 2019 returns for USC, paced by Second-Team All-Pac-12 strong safety Taylor Hufanga, who again figures to pair with free safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, a Phoenix native. One of the top safeties in the entire conference, Hufanga is USC’s leading returning tackler from 2019 (90 tackles), which included 7.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Pola-Mao was USC’s leader in interceptions (four) and ranked third on the team last year in tackles (73). Olaijah Griffin started nine games last year at cornerback and earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 accolades, while Isaac Taylor-Stuart (eight starts) and Chris Steele (seven) also saw significant first-string reps last year for the Trojans. All three of Griffin, Taylor-Stuart, and Steele were five-star recruits, according to Rivals. Griffin totaled 37 tackles and nine pass breakups, Taylor-Stuart had 36 tackles with one interception and four total pass breakups, while Steele had 35 tackles with five pass breakups. Dorian Hewett also started one game at cornerback last year and will battle for a two-deep role as a sophomore in 2020. Hewett registered 10 tackles last season. Safeties Chase Williams (four starts) and Max Williams (two) also started a bit in the secondary last year for USC. Last year, Chase Williams had 29 tackles, and Max Williams had six tackles, including one sack. Greg Johnson (35 tackles, two interceptions) saw time at cornerback in 2019 but has moved to safety for 2020. USC Defense Summary The Trojans scrapped their entire defensive coaching staff from 2019 to 2020 – in a very literal sense, as all five defensive assistants including coordinator Clancy Pendergast are gone from last year. USC tapped into the University of Texas for Todd Orlando, now the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Trojans, as well as new safeties coach Craig Naivar. Orlando is primed to run a 3-3-5 base defense and in addition to replacing Pendergast as coordinator, Orlando replaces linebackers coach Johnny Nansen and outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest from last year.

USC safety Taylor Hufanga is USC’s leading returning tackler from 2019 (90 tackles) (Photo courtesy of John McGillen/USC Athletics)