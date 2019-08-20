When quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals brought his two hands together to make a clapping motion against the Oakland Raiders in a preseason matchup, he was flagged for a false start.

Not only once, but twice during for the motion that was used to simulate the snap count for the team. A motion that was deemed a false start, causing a stir of mass confusion among fans, players, and even Arizona State’s offensive coordinator Rob Likens.

“As far as the rule is concerned, I didn’t even know that was a problem,” Likens admitted. “I’m like him [Kyler Murray], I didn’t even know that was a deal in the NFL. I’ve never even seen that talked about in college.”

Likens, like most college football fans and coaches, have become used to the clap snap count as a form of dealing with the opposing crowd noises.

While there are many forms of snap counts, the clap has become the new norm for a wide variety of college football teams. Despite its now regular use, its effectiveness was once that was once doubted by even Likens.

While coaching at California, Likens first saw the approach used by an opposing Ohio State squad that used the clapping to combat a ruckus Cal crowd.

“I was on the sideline and it was the first time I had been around that clap and I didn’t think you could hear it,” Likens remarked. “I was very concerned people wouldn’t be able to hear it. It’s crazy, on the sideline I could hear Ohio State’s quarterbacks clap with the crowd going crazy. The place was packed out and I was 30-40 yards away and I could hear him clap. I was like ‘wow, that’s pretty cool’.”

The experience was one that convinced Likens that the clapping was no gimmick, but something that could help his team’s ability to perform on the road.

Having a snap count that assists the team both on the home and the road is something that Likens pointed to as being critical for a team as it gives them less to worry about during weekly preparation.

“What it does is it works good at home, it works good on the road,” Likens stated about the clap snap count. “You don’t have to work on a silent count like when you’re going to go ‘Hey, we’re playing Washington this week, we’ve got to work on a silent count this week.’ You don’t have to do that because it’s your natural snap count.”

That sense of familiarity is something that Likens hopes to bring to the table as he adjusts from having a fifth-year senior at quarterback to the first true freshman to start on opening day in the school’s history.

Along with having a clap snap count, Likens continues to ensure that freshman Jayden Daniels is comfortable inside the offense including any unclear areas.

By identifying these unclear or grey areas, the duo will look to make the transition one that comes easier and with minimal confusion for the true-freshman quarterback.

“You’ve got to be very careful,” Likens admitted. “From my perspective, things that I assume, and think are easy may not be for him. When (former ASU quarterback) Manny [Wilkins] was there, there were certain things I didn’t even have to think about.”

The communication between the two has been constant according to Likens, as it comes in the form of phone calls, meetings, and team practices.

While the communication will help Daniels prepare for week one against Kent State, it will also be a combination of the experience around him that will help benefit the freshman on the field.

With the potential of an all-senior starting offensive line mixed with experienced players around him at both receiver and running back, the transition looks to be one that the Sun Devils hope to make seamless.

“If this was a young team and he was leading us out there with everybody it wouldn’t be so comfortable,” Likens said.

“He can check to a run anytime he wants. I don’t care if it’s third-and-10, if it’s not good and you don’t like it just check off to a run we’re ok. We’ll always be okay.”

With the likes of school-record holder Eno Benjamin behind him, the ability to hand the ball off in any situation is one that will benefit the freshman immensely.

The only situation the Sun Devils have still yet to settle on is who will back up Benjamin as the battle for the number two running back spot between junior Isaiah Floyd and redshirt freshman A.J. Carter persists.

A difference in both playing style and weight differentiate the two backs, a factor that will most likely go into their roles for the upcoming season.

“It’s all going to depend on the situation,” Likens admitted. “It’s fourth-and-1 we’re probably not bringing Isaiah in, going to bring A.J. in. It’s first-and-10 and we’re trying to do a certain thing it’ll probably be Isaiah, not A.J. I think it just depends on the situation. In my eyes, I don’t see one of them as a two one of them as a three. I see both of them as very capable next guys at the end of the game.”

Whether it’s Benjamin, Floyd, or Carter in the backfield, an all-senior starting line or not, and any of the team’s capable receivers, Likens knows he can count on one thing.

The confidence displayed by Daniels.

Confidence that Likens admits hasn’t grown since being announced the starter but in a good way. In a way that the true freshman is confident day in and day out.

“He doesn’t have the emotional ups and downs,” Likens stated. “I like that within a quarterback because that tells me that the media’s perspective, the fans’ perspective, the coaches’ perspective, that doesn’t change him. He’s very comfortable with who he is and what he does. He doesn’t have that roller-coaster emotion, up and down. And worrying about the image, the swagger, all of that stuff. That’s what I love most about the kid is he’s so even-keel.”

Armed with confidence, an experienced cast of teammates around him, and a clap, Daniels will look to lead the Sun Devils with what has led him to his position of being the first true freshman to start on opening day for Arizona State.

