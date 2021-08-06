Claiborne: Veteran linebackers are establishing identity ahead of season

Working with the Sun Devils in his first fall camp, linebackers coach Chris Claiborne begins his ASU coaching career with an extremely experienced unit. Claiborne, who arrives at ASU following a stint working with his alma mater USC, is benefitting from the experience of fourth-year starting linebackers Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler and second-year captain Kyle Soelle.





“You constantly are learning,” Claiborne told reporters Friday of his development and comfort with his position group. “We have a lot of great minds in our defensive room, so I’m soaking up as much as I can every day and trying to get it to the players so that they can play at a high level.”





Arizona State’s defense has shown different defensive looks during the first three days of fall camp. With experience in the linebacker core, Claiborne said the Sun Devils could be comfortable playing in various formations.





“We can line up in base against some people’s nickel,” Claiborne said. “That’s the strength of it. And that’s again creating more depth for us. Having those guys be able to play against 11 personnel or against people who run a more spread offense.”





As the Sun Devil defense shined in the first two days, Claiborne made a point to recognize that the depth of the group through each position group helped the unit dictate things during team periods. Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce’s first-team group was flying around with success again Friday. During the second-string portion of the team period, freshman cornerback Tommi Hill intercepted a pass from Finn Collins.





“The ones are a really good bunch. The thing we’re trying to develop is depth,” said Claiborne, a former Butkus Award winner during his time at USC. “I’m trying to create as much depth at my position (group) as I can. A kid that’s shown great improvement has been Will Shaffer.”





Shaffer worked with the second team during Friday’s practice and received praise from Claiborne for his performance in that role.





During each off-season, the physical development – whether that be gaining or shedding weight – is a storyline for each unit. Ahead of last season, Robertson slimmed down to be faster. It showed during the Sun Devils’ season-opener against USC when Robertson intercepted a pass from Trojans’ quarterback Kedon Slovis.





Ahead of his senior season in Maroon and Gold, Butler told reporters he dropped some weight in order to be lighter on his feet. Claiborne claimed it would help the Harbor City, Calif., native in other areas.





“I think it just helps with your stamina and your recovery,” Claiborne said, noting that the changes for each of his core come with the future in mind. “Those guys are just serious about having the opportunity to play in the NFL. They’ve done everything they’ve needed to do during the off-season to get themselves prepared. For us to have that unit and inherit that unit, a veteran group, they are doing a great job of leading.





“You have to try to establish your identity. You’ve got to be the best at home first, and then you’ve got to expand out. Each game, you’ve got a chance to expand out in the region and make sure that you’re the best group. I try to make sure that we establish that, and that’s always been my mindset.”





Claiborne’s linebacking unit not only has the veteran core. The upside of younger linebackers like Eric Gentry, Connor Soelle, and the aforementioned Will Shaffer is key in maintaining the standard of the elder statesmen of the position group.





“Again, it’s about the younger guys pushing the older guys, too,” Claiborne said. When Darien Butler spoke Friday, he mentioned the aggressiveness of the lanky 6-foot-6 Gentry as something that surprised him. “Let’s not just get hung up on these older guys. You’ve got these younger guys pushing to play, and that will only make the other guys be more accountable each play.





“These young guys are really coming around. (Jaydon) Williams is fast. He’s just continuing to learn the game, and that will allow it to slow down. The sky is the limit for those guys; they just have to keep learning. Once you make adjustments, you can play fast like you see Butler, Soelle, and Merlin do.”





Gentry chuckled when asked about his ability to bat down passes at the line of scrimmage, while Claiborne claimed the Philadelphia native has done such a thing half a dozen times since the spring.





“At the line he’s a problem. We’re allowing him to do some pass rushing stuff today,” Claiborne said of Gentry. “It’s making him more versatile and making the defense more versatile to have a guy that can drop, rush and have length like that. You can add another package to the defense eventually.”





Offensive coordinator Zak Hill used the old phrase “iron sharpens iron” to describe how ASU’s defense was helping its offense learn and improve. On Friday, Claiborne continued that theme by complimenting the work of the Sun Devil running backs, led by Rachaad White and Deamonte Trayanum.





“Man, every day,” Claiborne said of how frequently ASU’s “thunder and lightning” pairing sharpen his linebackers. “Those dudes are good. Those dudes are really good. You always want to go against the best, and those are two of the best running backs in the conference, I would say. If you can compete with them every day, we’re going to get better.





“As long as we have those guys in practice and we are constantly going at each other – whether it’s 1-on-1’s, inside run, passing game, we’re going to get better.”





