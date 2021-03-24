ASUDevils - Claiborne looking for young LB’s to develop, as Gentry shines in spring

Arizona State’s program goals in talent evaluation and accumulation have been made clear. Led by recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce, Herm Edwards’s staff, has been looking for a lengthier roster of Sun Devils.

“We’ve made a big emphasis on getting taller, longer, bigger, more mass,” said Pierce two weeks ago on ASU’s goals in building its roster. “Obviously, speed is a big factor into that. Now you’re seeing that product, I think, being produced on the field.”

Nowhere is the recruiting philosophy in Tempe more evident than in the form of freshman linebacker Eric Gentry. Standing at 6-foot-6, the Philadelphia, Penn., native – nicknamed ‘The Freak’ during his time at Saint John Neumann Goretti – embodies the type of physical traits the Sun Devils want to have at their disposal. Early in his first spring practices as a Sun Devil, Gentry has stood out.

“Oh man, he’s shown some very unique skills being able to use his length and size,” said linebackers coach Chris Claiborne. “He’s just getting used to practice. He’s a young kid coming from high school, but he has a very high ceiling, and we look forward to seeing him develop. I think the weight room will be big for him.”

During Monday’s practice, Gentry intercepted a pass near the goal line in a team segment and received praise from redshirt senior cornerback Chase Lucas. Earlier in the spring, Gentry tipped and secured an interception, utilizing his lengthy frame to make life tough on quarterbacks. On Wednesday, Claiborne complimented Gentry, who spent time as a tight end in high school, for his natural play-making skills in that area.

“As far as just practicing and showing skills, he’s got great ball skills, and he’s trying to pick up the defense,” Claiborne continued. “He’s just gotta keep getting the repetitions and keep going.”

In years past, young linebackers like Gentry might be in line for a starting role with the Sun Devils, but the younger talent has grown up and developed into a veteran presence. With Pierce moving up from his role as the linebackers coach, Claiborne praised the Sun Devils’ defensive coordinator for his work with Merlin Robertson, Darien Butler and Kyle Soelle.

“They have a chance to be a very special group,” said Claiborne. “The good thing is they are very interchangeable. I think (Pierce) did a good job of having those guys play multiple positions, so now when we get into our packages, we can mix up the groups.”

When Claiborne arrived in Tempe to assume the role of linebackers’ coach for ASU, he spoke on the importance of him continuing the good habits from the last few years set forth in that room. This year, Claiborne believes his unit can be one of the best in the Pac-12.

Freshman linebackers Jordan Banks, Caleb McCullough each had an interception, while Scottsdale native Will Shaffer recovered a fumble, but for the most part, ASU’s freshmen were limited by an abbreviated 2020 slate. Noting that the four-game slate left the Sun Devils with a lack of experience, Claiborne said one of the goals for this spring has been to develop the freshman who got limited playing time in 2020.

“We had a lot of young kids come in last year and they didn’t really get to have a full season,” Claiborne explained to the media Wednesday. “So, I’m just looking forward to really developing them and getting them to understand the game, understand what we’re trying to do and accomplish as a defense, and just getting better.”

An experienced defense across the board allows Arizona State’s defensive veteran starters to pick up things quickly, but Claiborne said focusing on the development of those outside the starting 11 – who all return from a defense that forced the most turnovers per game in 2020 – is key in having long-term success on the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s also about the group,” Claiborne said, “not just the top three guys (at the linebacker position). I think it’s about the group. We’re still developing and working at it. We’ve got a couple more days and want to finish strong on a high note. Again, when we get into the summer part, really hone in on what we need to do to get better.”

Having perspective for what the spring brings in terms of development is key for Claiborne and the Arizona State linebackers. With the Sun Devils’ 15 spring practices wrapping up Sunday at Sun Devil Stadium, Claiborne has his eyes set on the fall.

“It’s a constant evaluation,” said Claiborne, who is entering his first year as a Sun Devil assistant coach after time spent at USC. “We shouldn’t be at our best now. We should be at our best when the season starts and as the season goes on. That’s the main thing that I’m focused on.”

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!