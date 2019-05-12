

The current recruiting class has no shortage of talented local prospects which the Sun Devils have been pursuing in earnest. One prospect that Arizona State has put a very high priority on is Gilbert Perry quarterback Chubba Purdy who took an unofficial visit to campus last Saturday. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the 11-3 Pumas, Purdy accounted for 4,588 all-purpose yards and finished with 59 total touchdowns. Passing for 3,422 yards at a 64.4% completion rate, along with rushing for 1,156 yards, Purdy is a true dual-threat quarterback. Purdy threw for over 300 yards five times last season as well as rushing for over 100 yards in that same number of contests last fall.



Devils Digest caught up with Purdy following his visit to get his impressions of his interactions with the ASU staff and what’s next in his recruiting process. DevilsDigest: What stood out on your Arizona State visit? Chubba Purdy: “Oh I loved it. The coaches were great, the facilities are amazing and I had a really good time. It wasn’t really different that my other visits, me and the coaches still clicked, and we had a great time together and we all have great conversations together as well.” DevilsDigest: What’s some of the things that the coaches said that really stood out in your mind? Chubba Purdy: “They really want me bad, I’m their number one guy basically and coach Likens just said he would really love to coach me up the next four years if I were to go there. He says he likes how I have a strong arm and he said that I could use my feet to get out of situations that I could make big plays happen.

“Herm Edwards was straight up, he’s real, and he’s a funny dude and he just got down to the basics and he told me and my family what would happen if I were to come there, and I would have a good chance of competing. “I talked to Mike Bercovici and he’s a great guy. We really hit it off and just started talking some football talk. I got his number and he’s a great dude, he knows what he’s talking about as well.”