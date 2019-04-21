As the old adage goes, ‘you can't beat what you can't catch’ and this year no one in the state of California has been able to better the 100m results posted by Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame standout Christian Grubb. This accomplished track star is now on a mission to prove that he can excel also on the gridiron for the Sun Devils.

Earlier this month, Grubb recorded a state-best 100m time in 2019 posting a 10.4 and his personal best of 20.9 in the 200m also tops all results this year in California as well.

“I liked watching Eno Benjamin who’s one of the best running backs in the country and Dohnovan West who’s an offensive lineman there is a friend of mine. Talking to coach Aguano and he helped me learn a lot about the program and got me really excited about it. He was just talking about the routine of the football players, how they help you get a great education…it all sounded great. When I visited there, I just liked the atmosphere and the community. It just seemed like a comfortable place, a diverse school and I really enjoyed talking to all the coaches there.”

“I was first contacted by the football coaches,” Grubb recalled. “The track coaches contacted me later. I liked how they were a Pac-12 school so I knew I would be competing against players and track runners that could make me better and I wanted something more challenging. I was following Arizona State football during the season and I could tell that it was a good team where the players and coaches really had a brotherhood. They really cared for each other and also had fun at the same time.

Grubb will be a preferred walk-on true freshman at ASU both as a running back for the Sun Devils as well as was a sprinter for the Track and Field program. He said that he was first pursued by ASU shortly following the end of the football season where he posted 1,996 all-purpose yards, 1,297 of them were rushing and overall he scored 23 touchdowns.





“I was hoping that going into my senior year I would post these kinds of times,” Grubb admitted. “Being a track athlete really made me be a better football player. Playing running back being able to use my speed and opening my strides really helps. Coach Aguano told me that he doesn’t only like my speed but also being able to be a receiver from the backfield especially on screen plays.

“With my speed, I can hit the hole hard and make people miss not only with my speed but also with my vision. I feel comfortable running between the tackles as I do running off tackle. When I talked to coach Likens on my visits, he was drawing up plays on the board showing me how I could fit in the offense which was great. The coaches also talked to me about possibly being a returner on special teams.”

Grubb confessed that turning down scholarships offers from smaller schools, and deciding to walk-on to a bigger school such as ASU, wasn't an easy decision and one which he and his mom discussed at length.

“UCLA also offered me a preferred walk-on in football and track,” Grubb commented. “I didn’t have a problem with this distance (to ASU) and I knew that UCLA had too many running backs. I saw more playing opportunity at Arizona State, but I know I have to work hard no matter where I go to play.”

With a handful or so track meets left until the end of the season, Grubb said that his future position coach Shaun Aguano, as well as ASU’s linebackers coach Antonio Pierce are scheduled to check out some of his races during those events. Needless to say, that Grubb would love nothing better than to establish a new personal best with one those coaches witnessing that feat.

“My goal is to record a 10.2 in the 100,” Grubb stated, “and a 20.5 in the 200. It’s going to take working even harder in practice and improving my technique.”

Grubb scheduled to arrive in Tempe in mid-June and is eager to show the coaches that the confidence that have in him as a contributor was certainly justified.

“I want to prove that I have what it takes to play at this level,” Grubb said. “If I do that, I can earn some playing time as well. I don’t have a chip on my shoulder because I don’t have a scholarship, and the coaches told me that if I played well, I will have a chance to earn that scholarship.”

