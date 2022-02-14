Chris Edmonds Ready for the FCS to Power Five Jump

At times when a player puts himself in the transfer portal, it’s simply to get out of your own comfort zone and challenge yourself. Samford All-American safety Chris Edmonds was guided by that notion with his decision to leave an FCS level where the 6-foot-2 214-pound defensive back enjoyed plenty of success and pledged to Arizona State, a school located over 1,600 miles away.

With all those accolades, it was only natural that the defensive back wanted to prove himself at the highest level of college football.

Due to COVID, FCS schools such as Samford played two seasons in the 2021 calendar year. In the spring campaign, the safety tallied 40 tackles (2.5 for loss) and four interceptions in seven games, as well as two forced fumbles. Last fall, Edmonds had the same number of tackles and three interceptions. Following the spring season, Edmonds was named First Team All-American, First Team All-SoCon, and was also a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding defensive player at the FCS level.

“So then Buffalo came in, and they were really genuine and everything, so I committed to them. But then, the week after I committed to Buffalo (ASU defensive backs), coach Aaron Fletcher who offered me when he was at Missouri, called me up when he got to Arizona State and reached back out to me to see if I was still interested. And of course, I was interested. When I entered the portal, my dream was to go out and play on a power five team, so this was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

“I entered the portal in December, and it was slow at first,” Edmonds recalled. “Things started picking up, and I got offers from Georgia Tech, Missouri, and Boston College. I was committed to Boston College, but not all of my credits from Samford transferred over. So at this, it was January, and I had lost most of my big offers (who were filled by other players).

“Most definitely. I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder ever since coming out of high school,” Edmonds admitted. “I was lowly recruited, ended up walking on Samford, and earned a scholarship with my play on the field. So, I always had a chip on my shoulder, being under recruited and undervalued at times. And it’s not only doing well at Samford and not getting any love from the (nearby) SEC schools. Everything that has happened to me motivates me, all the schools that didn’t offer or that have pulled offers.





“But I’m happy that it did happen because I’m in the situation I’m in right now. There’s no other place I rather be. I put my faith in God, and it all worked out to this. I’m thankful that it happened.”





For someone like Fletcher, who was hired by the Sun Devils last month, and his quest to land experienced players who can compete to fill the void created by the departure of all four starting defensive backs, it only made sense for him to target players such as Edmonds who he already has an existing recruiting relationship with.





“Mississippi State and Arkansas showed some interest in me, but Missouri was the SEC school that showed the most interest, and that was coach Fletcher who I was talking to,” Edmonds explained. “When you get into the recruiting process with him, he really tries to build relationships with you and your coaches. From the jump, I could tell he’s very forward, and he never tried to feed me stuff just to sell me on the school. He’s always been very genuine, and that’s really all you can ask for as a player, is to have a coach that is gonna straightforward and have your best interest, and I know he has my best interest.”





Much like many transfer portal players who committed to the schools all across the country, Edmonds wasn’t able to visit the school of his choice before his decision (although he has a visit scheduled next month). Nonetheless, he is fully confident in his decision to become a Sun Devil.





“What really attracted me was all the NFL coaches on the staff and all the experience they have,” Edmonds remarked. “I get to be coached by staff where I have a great chance to be able to go play the next level with the coaches’ experience. Of course, I wanted to go power five, but it’s never really been about the glitz and glamour of playing at that level. I want to play at a school I know has my best interest, and it’s going to give me the best chance at playing in the next level and being able to compete for a conference championship.





“Watching the (ASU) defense on film, they run an NFL style defense. I feel like as a defensive back, they are allowing them to make calls on the field. Because of that, they will be very versatile on the field, being able to showcase their talents. Coach Fletcher likes how versatile I am as a safety. I’m able to play that middle of the field of safety, come down to play man coverage. He also likes my size and says that I will play either free and strong safety, wherever I fit best.”





Edmonds, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is scheduled to enroll at ASU and arrive in time for March’s spring practice. With the aforementioned significant need to replace two safety starters, and the fact that he is easily one the most experienced ASU players at his position, the natural sense of urgency for Edmonds to be an immediate impact player is unquestionably present.





“Of course, I will put pressure on myself because I want to be the best,” Edmonds stated. “I want to do everything I can to be great, do everything it takes to win ball games, and win a championship. And I know the coaches are gonna put pressure on me too.





“But there’s no amount of pressure that they put on me that I already don’t put on myself, so I’ll be able to handle it.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!