Chris Claiborne appreciates the leadership development in linebackers room

As Arizona State’s linebacker core went through a drill during Saturday’s practice, a familiar face appeared. Strolling down the sideline in a black t-shirt and black baseball hat came the leader of linebackers coach Chris Claiborne’s unit just a year prior. A sauntering Darien Butler appeared, and the hooting and hollering from the group began.





First, it was Will Shaffer who dapped up last year’s ASU captain. Then, a smiling Eric Gentry and Butler’s freshman buddy Merlin Robertson shook his hands. It was a symbolic moment of the rallying cry Butler represented and evidence that ASU is in need of a new leader, something Claiborne has been looking for this spring.





“Kyle (Soelle) definitely is that guy,” Claiborne said when asked to evaluate who is becoming the leader of this season’s unit. “Nine (Gentry) is going to learn, develop to be that guy. I think the MIKE linebackers in our defense ultimately earn that role because they speak so much in our defense. Ultimately, 34 is going to be that top dog, and he’ll allow these guys to continue to grow.”





Building depth at the linebacker position has been Claiborne’s goal throughout the spring and is needed to aid a group that returns Robertson and fifth-year Kyle Soelle.





“That’s been the main focus, honestly,” said Claiborne. “These guys have really been pushing each other. You see the young guys getting better and better. Caleb McCullough has had a great spring. Will Shaffer has had a good spring. Connor Soelle has had a great spring. The key is in this game – big (Kyle) Soelle brought it up in a meeting today – you’ve got to always be ready with our group.”





When the calendar turns to the fall, and the wear and tear of a season-long grind takes its toll on Claiborne’s position group, depth will be needed. Having the aforementioned second-year players to complement the wealth of playing experience from Robertson and Kyle Soelle means the linebackers remain relatively familiar with each other.





“At the end of the year last year, we were starting a freshman and sophomore and (Kyle) Soelle, who was a senior,” Claiborne said. “You never know what’s going to happen, and you’ve got to stay ready.”





Following his inaugural season at ASU, which earned him Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors, a five-year ASU career would’ve been hard to anticipate for Robertson. Still, in his return to Tempe this spring, Claiborne said the Carson, California, native has been superb.





“He’s had an excellent spring,” Claiborne said. “I’m really happy for him because I see it turning. I’m looking forward to him unleashing it. We’ve set goals for our defense, and he’s going to be a major part of us accomplishing those things. That’s the pressure we’ve put on him.”





Physically, the development of Gentry is one to monitor. The Philadelphia native arrived in Tempe prior to last fall and, alongside then walk-on defensive end B.J. Green was one of the young Sun Devils who significantly impacted games.





“He’s just going to continue to grow, right?” Claiborne said of the 6-foot-6 linebacker. “Everybody talks about certain things, but I think for him, his confidence is starting to show as a player. That’s the most important thing for me is that my guys play with confidence. The other stuff will take care of itself. Just the fact that he’s starting to come out of his shell and be more of a leader and have confidence is the main thing for me with all the players.”





The combination of Gentry and Connor Soelle contributed 62 tackles last season, while McCullough and Shafer each played significant snaps on special teams seeing their roles increase during bowl season.





“The proof is in the pudding. Eric played a lot last year,” Claiborne said of Gentry, who tallied 45 tackles during his first season in maroon and gold. “His role is going to have to be expanded, and he’ll have to be more accountable for what he does.”





While physical development continues to be what Gentry is working on, Claiborne said Mississippi State transfer Rodney Groce’s development is a matter of understanding the pro-style playbook and way of doing things at Arizona State.





“He just has to continue to get acclimated to what we’re doing,” Claiborne said. “It’s different than what they were doing at Mississippi State. If he continues to stay in the playbook – some of it is on coach Claiborne, and some of it is on him to make some time and learn it on our defense, but if he can do that physically, he has all the skills.





“When you see him running, you see it. We’re just trying to get this,” Claiborne said, motioning to the brain, “to match this and have the mind go to the body.”





Mastering the playbook is something that Claiborne himself has done a better job of this year, his second with the Sun Devils.





“It’s definitely easier for me this year,” admitted Claiborne. “I had to learn the defense on the fly and go (last year). Being able to sit down and talk about it with Marvin and learn the defense more allows me to be able to expand on my coaching. I’m excited to show up every day and get my guys better.









“I think they’ve had a pretty good spring so far, so I’m looking forward to continuing to grow with them in the off-season.”





