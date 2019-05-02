As the Sun Devils look to round out their 2019 class with a frontcourt player or two, ASU went big literally and figuratively hosting one of the highest rated uncommitted local prospects in AZ Compass Prep 7-2 center Chol Marial.

AZ Compass Prep 2019 7’3 Center @MarialChol one of the top players in the country is currently on an official visit @SunDevilHoops . The talented big man holds offers from Maryland, UCF, SMU, GCU and New Mexico. He is a full academic qualifier and will be making his decision soon. pic.twitter.com/ktcN34eUnQ

“Because of injuries he didn’t get to play much,” Kaffey stated, “and he wasn't getting recruited that hard last year. I don’t know what happened in the other schools he played with, but we got him healthy and playing well. He’s also fully qualified academically now.”

According to Compass Prep coach and Program Director, Pete Kaffey, Marial who has a 7-11 wingspan averaged 14 ppg, 11 rpg, 8 bpg in nearly a dozen games played as a senior for the Dragons.

“We got down to knowing the school, talk about academics…It’s a beautiful campus and everybody is pretty friendly. It was a great visit and we enjoyed it. The coaching staff is awesome. The facility is beautiful. We really had a good time.”

“What was different was that Chol really got to know Bobby Hurley,” Marial’s guardian Zy Owens said. “He really developed a relationship with him and understands who he is as a coach. He’s a down to earth guy that is very easy to talk to. He’s a very family-oriented guy. Has a great background. He has a lot to offer and has great kids coming in. He’s a true players’ coach and we really enjoyed visiting with Bobby. He’s a standup guy.





“On the visit, we talked about the style of play,” Owens commented, “and how he would fit in if he decided to go to ASU. Coach Hurley said that Chol would be an impact player for the Sun Devils since he’s such a great shot blocker. He runs the floor well, has great footwork and has a good outside shot with great touch. An up and down Pac-12 offense would suit his style of play very well. He would have to adjust to the speed of the game but has already played on a high level on the national circuit with a lot of other elite athletes.”

Marial is a native of Sudan who moved to the United States prior to high school, and has played in a few different schools since arriving here, including the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in his junior year.

Maryland and Grand Canyon are seemingly the only other two schools in contention for Marial’s services. Last weekend, the center reportedly had a successful official visit with Maryland and hasn’t determined whether he will officially visit Grand Canyon or not. Florida State, Iowa, Georgetown and St. John’s are some of Marial’s other offers.

With frontcourt players 6-9 Vitaly Shibel and 7-0 Uros Plavsic entering the transfer portal, the Sun Devils are certainly in need to improve the size on their roster. It’s conceivable that ASU's lone post player returning from last year’s team will be 6-8 junior Romello White. Incoming freshman and local Phoenix Mountain Pointe High 6-9 Jalen Graham is the only frontcourt addition to date for ASU.

Could Chol Marial be another local big man joining the team?

“We’re going to sit down and take some time for the next week or so,” Owens commented. “We’ll talk details and what is the best for Chol. And it will obviously come down to him when he makes that decision.

“His cousin lives here, his (high school) coaches are here, so being close to home will be part of his decision making. He’s a very family-oriented kid. Choosing a school will really come down to what fits him the best, the way he looks at the basketball team, the academics, and what kind of people will he be around that will help him develop as a young adult and a basketball player at the next level.”

Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!