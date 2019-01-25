LOS ANGELES - A calm Zylan Cheatham looked to his right. He stopped and pointed his feet toward the swarms of UCLA students yelling at him late in Thursday night’s game, crafting a smile from their anger and shrugging as he paced to his position.

Finally.

Finally, there was no drama. No need for heroics. No late worry. ASU could let off a few laughs in the last minute of a game and not need to fret over possibly blowing a lead.

Now, the same was true for the Oregon game on Saturday. But ASU (14-5, 5-2 Pac-12) didn’t need a 19-0 run late in its 84-73 victory over UCLA (10-9, 3-3 Pac-12) at Pauley Pavilion, marking the Devils’ first win in Westwood since 2009.

Instead, Thursday’s victory came on the back of a pair of performances that seemed to dictate the game while slipping through the cracks for some. Remy Martin, playing just 25 miles away from his hometown of Chatsworth, racked up a career-high 11 assists and notched his first double-double. And Cheatham brought down 20 rebounds, the most by a Sun Devil since 1997.

“As a point guard, you have to get your teammates involved. Eight assists at halftime was great, he found more scoring opportunities in the second half,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said of Martin. “(Zylan) with 20 rebounds, you don’t see that too often.”

Screams and applause rained down on Martin as he walked off the court. He looked up, towards the lower bowl of Pauley Pavilion, taking in his swarm of fans, which seemed to fill up half a section.

Per usual, the humble point guard tried to downplay his performance in the wake of so many supporters. No amount of voices or family present was going to steer him away from his team-first mantra.

“It was a great game, my family came out to support me,” Martin said. “We got the win, that’s all that matters.”

But his career night turned to validation.

After ASU lost its three seniors last year, an often-unhealthy Martin has been thrust into a role that was, in no way defined. It wasn’t clear if Martin was going to be the Devils’ go-to scorer or their most lethal distributor.

Some nights he would take 20 shots. Other nights, he would attempt just two shots but dish out nine dimes. There was an imbalance.

Cheatham noted that he has spoken to the 6-foot, 170-pound guard of finding the right fit between his scoring and passing, offering advice to an open mind in Martin who knew the talk came from a place of respect.

“The game is slowing down for him,” Cheatham said of Martin. “He’s learning time to score, situations and he’s taking the game one possession at a time. And when he does that, he’s tough to deal with.”

Oh, and he can dunk too.

RISE. UP. REMY.



The Chef swapped out his spatula for a HAMMER 🔨 pic.twitter.com/Gc14plxi26 — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) January 25, 2019