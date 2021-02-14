ASUDevils - Chandler HS DL Jacob Holmes ecstatic over Sun Devils' offer

Chandler HS DL Jacob Holmes ecstatic over Sun Devils' offer
Jacob Holmes has had a busy last couple of days. The Chandler Class of 2022 6’3 285-pound defensive linemen saw his recruitment heat up last week after picking up offers from Mountain West and PAC-12 programs in the span of two days. On Sunday night, Holmes received a call from the Hometown school.
Arizona State’s defensive line coach, Robert Rodriguez, called Holmes later in the evening to extend the offer to play for the Sun Devils.
Wow! After a great conversation with @CoachRodASU I am BLESSED to have received an offer from @ASUFootball #forksup @aguanos @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @CodyTCameron pic.twitter.com/O2YXlLT1Ij— Jacob holmes (@Jacobholmes33) February 15, 2021
“He really liked my film,” said Holmes. “(Rodriguez) said he would have offered me even if I was playing on the moon. He said I was one of the most impressive recruits in the state.”
Holmes said that the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach was impressed with the Junior defensive tackle’s aggressiveness on film and that Holmes had a great skill set for an interior defensive linemen.
“(Rodriguez) said he liked my hands and my technique,” said Holmes. “He liked me being violent.”
Holmes said that although the phone call caught him by surprise, the local defensive linemen was ecstatic with the hometown offer. Holmes said his family grew up Sun Devil fans, with his grandparents once season ticket holders at Sun Devil stadium.
“(I’m) a big fan of ASU,” Holmes said. “My whole family are Arizona State fans and my grandparents were season ticket holders. I’ve been to ASU games in the past; I love the atmosphere and energy there.”
Holmes said he’s nowhere near making a decision on a final school or if he’ll enroll early in the school of his choice next January. Holmes sad the focus, for now, is to continue to get good grades in the classroom, train on his craft, and get bigger in the weight room. Holmes also is looking forward to building a relationship with the Sun Devil defensive line coach in the near future.
“(Rodriguez) said he’s going to get back in touch this week!” said Holmes. “I’m looking forward to learning about the (ASU) program more.”
Chandler Class of 2022 6’3 285-pound DL @Jacobholmes33 has seen his recruitment spike this week, picked up 3 D1 offers including two from the PAC-12 (Arizona and Oregon State) Quick, twitch player with some nastiness in his game!!— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 13, 2021
Film: https://t.co/JxHsJJBu3r pic.twitter.com/cO4uudms6u
Holmes played his Junior year at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen, Arizona. Cesar Chavez only played in three games last season due to the Pandemic, but Holmes made his presence felt in the limited amount of play. Holmes finished with 23 tackles (18 solo) and a whopping 11 tackles for loss in the three games last Fall. The first minute of Holmes’ tape shows off his nastiness and his ability to continuously get to the QB with quick, active hands. This is a player who will wreak havoc on offenses next Fall for the Chandler Wolves.
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!