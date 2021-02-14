ASUDevils - Chandler HS DL Jacob Holmes ecstatic over Sun Devils' offer

Arizona State’s defensive line coach, Robert Rodriguez, called Holmes later in the evening to extend the offer to play for the Sun Devils.

Jacob Holmes has had a busy last couple of days. The Chandler Class of 2022 6’3 285-pound defensive linemen saw his recruitment heat up last week after picking up offers from Mountain West and PAC-12 programs in the span of two days. On Sunday night, Holmes received a call from the Hometown school.

Wow! After a great conversation with @CoachRodASU I am BLESSED to have received an offer from @ASUFootball #forksup @aguanos @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @CodyTCameron pic.twitter.com/O2YXlLT1Ij

“He really liked my film,” said Holmes. “(Rodriguez) said he would have offered me even if I was playing on the moon. He said I was one of the most impressive recruits in the state.”





Holmes said that the Sun Devils’ defensive line coach was impressed with the Junior defensive tackle’s aggressiveness on film and that Holmes had a great skill set for an interior defensive linemen.





“(Rodriguez) said he liked my hands and my technique,” said Holmes. “He liked me being violent.”





Holmes said that although the phone call caught him by surprise, the local defensive linemen was ecstatic with the hometown offer. Holmes said his family grew up Sun Devil fans, with his grandparents once season ticket holders at Sun Devil stadium.





“(I’m) a big fan of ASU,” Holmes said. “My whole family are Arizona State fans and my grandparents were season ticket holders. I’ve been to ASU games in the past; I love the atmosphere and energy there.”





Holmes said he’s nowhere near making a decision on a final school or if he’ll enroll early in the school of his choice next January. Holmes sad the focus, for now, is to continue to get good grades in the classroom, train on his craft, and get bigger in the weight room. Holmes also is looking forward to building a relationship with the Sun Devil defensive line coach in the near future.





“(Rodriguez) said he’s going to get back in touch this week!” said Holmes. “I’m looking forward to learning about the (ASU) program more.”



