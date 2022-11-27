Quality information is hard to come by, but if you were a premium subscriber of Devils Digest, you know that we were second to none in the quality of information that we passed on concerning the Arizona State head coaching search.





You didn’t have to swift through several non-viable candidates to know the direction of where the search was headed at. Two weeks ago to the date you knew that Kenny Dillingham was the prime candidate for the job, and we laid out all the reasons as to why he was targeted and eventually hired as the Sun Devils’ new head coach.





While this is the prime example of the type of information that we provide at Devils Digest, it is just one more illustration of the type of information you can not only expect but deserve as a premium subscriber.





A community that is respectful of Sun Devil fans just as yourself is going to greet you on our premium message board, and you will enjoy analysis features you won’t find anywhere else, as well as expert opinions on every aspect concerning Arizona State football.





Our holiday subscriber promotion won’t be here for long, so make sure that you jump on this offer ASAP and see what you have been missing all these months.





Sign up here today and pay just $22 for your first year of an annual subscription, and enjoy savings of nearly 80%!!!