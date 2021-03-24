ASUDevils - Cavanaugh ensures OL has fundamentals, chemistry down pat in the spring

Following the retirement of Dave Christensen after the 2020 season, Arizona State football was searching for a new offensive line coach. Ultimately, the Sun Devils settled on Mike Cavanaugh, a veteran coach with both college and NFL experience.





When he was introduced as ASU’s new offensive line coach in February, Cavanaugh set two goals for his group. He wanted the Sun Devils’ offensive line to exhibit toughness and showcase solid technique.





Thus far in spring practice, Cavanaugh has stayed true to his words.





“We’ve been out every day, a half-hour early for practice, really working hard on fundamentals,” Cavanaugh said. “When I took the job, I told all you (media) people that the toughness and technique are going to be important. I get excited when you see it grow, and then it’s carried over into team. So that means you’re working hard, and that’s becoming muscle memory.





“When you’re coaching guys, you don’t just want to coach them; you want to give them life lessons. That’s my job.”





ASU’s 2021 offensive line has a veteran starting unit. Left tackle Kellen Diesch and right guard Henry Hattis anchor the unit as sixth-year seniors with plenty of playing experience at the Division I level. Ben Scott returns as ASU’s starting right tackle, and Dohnovan West, a starter at guard the past two seasons, has slid over to center, replacing outgoing senior Cade Cote. Rounding out the offensive line at left guard is versatile third-year sophomore LaDarius Henderson who saw playing time at various positions on the offensive line in both 2019 and 2020.





Cavanaugh sang the praises of his starters, lauding the group’s chemistry. He was especially bullish on Diesch, saying his left tackle could be an all-conference performer in 2021 and potentially be drafted in next year’s NFL draft.





“He’s a really athletic guy,” Cavanaugh noted. “One of the things I’m trying to work on with Kellen is just becoming a better technician. He’s got such great feet. You block people with your feet first, but you obviously have got to be able to do a great job with your hands. Just trying to work details on technique. He’s got the ability to be an all-conference guy and then have a chance to be drafted.





“As I tell all these guys, that videotape, that’s your signature, that’s your standard, that’s your resume. That’s what you’re all about, what you show up there.”





Coming into spring practice, the lobe proverbial burning question on this group was who would capture the starting center position. While West (nicknamed by Cavanaugh “Westy”) is a proven member of the front five, the center role is a position that carries more responsibilities than other duties across the line.





Despite West’s lack of experience at the center (albeit starting his first two games as a Sun Devil at center), Cavanaugh was excited by West’s potential at the position.





“I think it’s a great move for him,” Cavanaugh remarked. “He’s started a couple of years here at guard. He’s a smart guy. We’re really working on that technique part of that with him. But he's a good football player and got a chance to be very good. I think he’s moved into the center role well.”





The two-deep makeup on the offensive line was another aspect seeking resolution ahead of ASU’s 15 March sessions. As ASU comes down the stretch in spring practice, its second unit has featured at times two true freshmen who have only been on campus for a couple of months in Armon Bethea and Isaia Glass. Cavanaugh said he expects those freshmen as well as summer arrivals to compete come Fall camp.





As for his present roster of reserves, ASU’s offensive line coach is not yet satisfied with their collective performance.





“The center position … Cody (Shear) has got to really step up,” Cavanaugh described. “He really hasn’t played in a while, but there are no excuses. Guys got to get locked in. I really think Ralph (Frias) would be better suited at guard. He’s gotten reps in there. Spencer (Lovell) has been playing some right tackle, but he’d probably be a better guard too. Isaia’s the young tackle; he’s really athletic. Obviously, he’s coming off the hand issue. Jarrett (Bell) is an athletic guy that needs to just keep learning.





“Armon has been getting reps with the two’s at guard. A lot of guys just have to grow up. He’s a tough kid, and he’s done a really good job of finishing blocks at times. But again, it’s a work in progress, and he’s got to continue to work and grow up.”





Cavanaugh is eager to see two freshmen who have yet to suit up for different reasons. Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, who will be in Tempe in a couple of months, and Sione Veikoso, who following his LDS mission, has been on campus since January, but due to an injury, has been in a walking boot and not able to practice.





“We’re really excited about Ezra,” Cavanaugh remarked. “So I’ve talked to Ezra, and once spring ball is over with and we’ve got a lot of the technique stuff on film, I’m going to work with him, watching the technique stuff, so he gets to learn that. And then, more importantly, is the schematic of our offense. I’m going to force-feed Ezra. You watch Ezra, he’s a physical guy, and he’s smart; he has passion. We just got to get him ready right there, and hopefully, he’ll push.





“And then I’m really excited to see what Sione Veikoso could do, and it’s just kind of been too bad that he’s had that foot in a boot.”





Cavanaugh added redshirt sophomore and North Carolina transfer Triston Miller to the injury report during his press conference Wednesday but did not specifically state what his injury is or how long he will be out. Miller has not been practicing since the first week of spring and hasn’t been seen at the practice field over the last few sessions.









The offensive line will once again look to lead perhaps the best running back room in the entire Pac-12. Chip Trayanum, Rachaad White and Daniyel Ngata were outstanding last season, combining for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns in the four games played in 2020. Cavanaugh extolled the running backs and said they are “doing a great job” as blockers, but is also excited to see those ball carriers execute at the high level they exhibited last season.





“I’m so fired up about those guys,” Cavanaugh said of the Sun Devil running backs. “Great kids, know how to work. Shaun (Aguano) has done (an) unbelievable job with them. They set a great tone, and they’re talented. I’ve enjoyed my interactions with them.”





While Arizona State new offensive line coach is all business on the field; he stresses the importance of comradery between his unit, a virtue he believes be achieved with off-the-field activities. Normally, he would have his group to his house for a meal, but this year, he did something a little different.





“One night a couple Thursdays ago, I took them all to Junn Sushi,” Cavanaugh stated. “When we’re working, we’re working, and then I try to have fun with the guys as well. They see coach Cav on the field, and I guess you could say I’m Uncle Mike off it at times. When we’re working, and we’re meeting it’s business.”









