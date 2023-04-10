Arizona State’s weekend sweep of the Washington State Cougars, along with its midweek victory over Seattle, jumped the team into a tie for first place in the Pac-12, which bestowed its Player of the Week award to the Sun Devil at the head of that charge, Ryan Campos. ASU’s recent jump into the top 25 of most major college baseball polls this weekend was spearheaded by the sophomore backstop, who slashed seven hits in 14 at-bats this past week with two home runs and six runs scored.





After being named to the Golden Spikes midseason watchlist, Campos didn’t shy away from the newfound spotlight on both him and the program. The Sun Devils perfect week placed them at No. 24 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the week of April 10, and couldn’t have been done without the Pac-12’s second-highest hitter in batting average at .419.





Campos’s high-level performances this season has ASU out to a 23-9 start, including a 10-2 mark in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2009. Campos and the Sun Devils will look to stay hot on Tuesday against crosstown rival Grand Canyon before heading up north to resume conference play at Washington this weekend.