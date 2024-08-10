CAMP TONTOZONA - Much like the three preceding days to today's Camp T scrimmage, the Sun Devil defense shined, generating four turnovers, but the offense did find success on Saturday morning, scoring five touchdowns. Here's our detailed report





Offensive report





First Team





QB Sam Leavitt

RB Cam Skattebo

WR Xavier Guillory

WR Jake Smith

WR Melquan Stovall

TE Chamon Metayer

RT Max Iheanachor

RG Sean Na’a

C Leif Fautanu

LG Ben Coleman

LT Emmit Bohle





Redshirt receiver Jordyn Tyson was in attendance. He was wearing a boot on his left foot, and the severity of his injury is currently unknown.





Running back Raleek Brown was also out with a leg injury that is not believed to be serious.





Sophomore running back Kyson Brown Jr split time in the scrimmage between the first and second teams, as well as DeCarlos Brooks. Cameron Harpole played snaps at tight end, pushing Metayer to slot receiver at points in the scrimmage.





Second Team





QB Jeff Sims

RB Kyson Brown Jr

WR Derek Eusebio

WR Coben Bourguet

WR Malik McClain

TE Cameron Harpole

RT Kyle Scott

RG Makua Pule

C Cade Briggs

LG Terrell Kim

LT Colby Garvin





Redshirt junior Alton McCaskill played heavy minutes at running back, Markeston Douglas got reps at tight end, and Na’a ran snaps at center as well. Zechariah Sample finished off the scrimmage with first and second-team reps at wide receiver.





The final day of Camp Tontozona consisted of the annual inter-team scrimmage as the Sun Devils took the field for a full-speed battle in front of a couple of thousand fans.





People filed in early for the event, a longstanding tradition for the ASU faithful; families and fans alike began to take their seats surrounding the grounds before 7 a.m., even though the players didn’t take to the field until 8.









Following warm-ups, players took the field to stretch and were flooded with applause from Sun Devil supporters in attendance, as some players were pumping their fists and clapping along as they made their way to the goal line.





Following the team stretch, players grouped up for individual drills based on position. Offensively, the quarterbacks and running backs worked on handoff variations. Receivers and tight ends got warm with check-down passes, and the linemen worked on shifting and opening gaps.





The team began contact play with a 2v2, as receivers had to beat corners after catching and turning upfield. Stovall recorded the best rep of the lot, picking up 11 yards after contact. Dillingham praised his graduate receiver, saying, “There you go, Vall. That’s how you win games.”





By 9:25 a.m., the team was prepping for the 2-point conversion drill, with the offensive taking on the defense.





The first team scored on their initial two plays from Skattebo, strolling in for two rushing touchdowns. The second team scored on its first play by Eusebio from a Sims check-down, followed by a Brooks run that was short of the goal line. Metayer and Douglas checked in for a two-TE formation, but nothing came up.





Following the 2-point conversion drill, the team went to its scrimmage, starting with a kickoff.





The remainder of today's practice report consists of play-by-play breakdowns of the scrimmage from an offensive perspective. Each new drive is marked with the first, second, or third teams to provide context for who was on the field. Any substitutions of note during the scrimmage are also noted.





Drive one: First Team: Ian Hershey's kickoff went over the back of the end zone for a touchback.





The team took the field for its initial drive, picking up a 1st down following a Leavitt run. After moving the chains, the first team turned the ball over after it slipped out of Leavitt’s on the handoff, and the fumble was recovered by defensive end Clayton Smith.





Drive two: second team took the field from the point of fumble recovery inside the 40-yard line, the first play of the series was a handoff, picking up the first down via DeCarlos Brooks. Sims then threw a ball intended for redshirt junior wide receiver Coben Bourget that safety Kamari Wilson intercepted, and the first team retook the field from their own 31.





Drive three: The first team earned a first down from after Leavitt found Guillory over the middle. Leavitt, slowly growing more comfortable in the scrimmage, completed another big play to Guillory and got down into the opposition’s 35-yard line. The latter stage in the drive was all Skattebo; after a 3-yard run, a reception underneath allowed him to pick up a first-down for first and goal. On first down, a handoff to Kyson Brown was swallowed up. Unable to gain any more ground, the first team settled for a 30-yard field goal converted by Ian Hershey.





Drive four: Series two for the second team saw another kickoff, this time taken by Carston Kieffer, returned to the 26-yard line by Sample. Sims and the second unit took the field again. In the first play, McCaskill picked up a 4-yard run, then completed a check down on the next play, finally rushing for 6 yards to pick up a solo first down. Sims tried to find Coben Bourguet on a play action before just overthrowing him, then found Brooks for a short gain. Not moving the chains again, the second unit was forced to punt.





Drive five: Stovall was the punt returner for the first team, calling for a fair catch on his own 35. The first team took the field again, with Harpole replacing Metayer at tight end. On the first play of the drive, Leavitt completed a pass to Jake Smith for a 15-yard gain. After moving the chains on second down, Skattebo’s two rushes set up third down and short around midfield. Under pressure, Leavitt rolled out of the pocket and, with a backfoot throw, found McClain for a first down, picking up a dozen yards. A few plays later, Leavitt found Kyson Brown on a wheel route with nothing but green in his view as he ran up the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown, the first of the scrimmage.





Drive six: Second team begins from their own 25, Sims had to throw it away on first down. Brooks ran for a few yards just before Sims threw his second interception of the day, trying to find Brooks, but was picked off by linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu. Sims spent time discussing the decision with Dillingham as the third team took the field for its first drive of the day.





Drive seven: From their opponents 35 following the Sims interception. Trenton Bourguet and the third team took to the field, intending to find redshirt freshman Kaleb Black for the first play of the drive, which led to a pass interference on the defense. Moving up to the 10-yard line, Black gained a couple of yards on a handoff before a false start pushed them back to the 15-yard line. Didn’t matter to Bourguet; however, he was able to find a wide-open, redshirt freshman Wide receiver, Jamaal Young II, in the end zone for a touchdown.





Drive eight: Stovall’s kick return saw him coast to the 30-yard line. Bourget and the third team took the field. The first down was a short run by freshman Jason Brown Jr, and Bourguet ran on second down, moving the chains. A new set of downs saw Sample catch a pass underneath, earning 5 yards. Unable to pick up another first down, Kanyon Floyd and the punt team took to the field.





Drive nine: Leavitt once again led the first unit, picking up a first down thanks to Kyson Brown Jr. McClain, who filled in at wideout this drive. McCaskill jumped in on the next sequence, and Leavitt underthrew McClain for what would’ve been a huge gain. On third down, McCaskill was pushed over the edge in a dogpile to move the chains. With a new set of downs, Leavitt found Metayer underneath, forcing the defense to call a timeout and talk it over.





The first team came back out, and Leavitt strung together two impressive plays: a 15-yard reception to McClain in traffic for first and goal and a touchdown run himself on the read option, strolling over the goal line for a 6-yard rush.





Drive 10: The second unit, led by Sims, started their drive from their own 40-yard line. Sims's first pass was blocked at the line of scrimmage. On second down, Sims overthrew redshirt sophomore Max Ware across the middle, and on third down, a Brooks run was unable to pick up a first down. The punt team came on, marking a second unit three-and-out.





Drive 11: The first team, from inside their own 5, handoff to McCaskill in the end zone, and he was wrapped up by Jeff Clark for a safety, ending the drive in one snap.





Drive 12: Sims and the second team were able to move the chains into the defensive half. On first down from their own 45-yard line, Brooks’s run was swallowed up by the defensive line. The defense kept up its pressure, sacking Sims and forcing another punt.





Drive 13: Bourguet and the third string took the field from their own 23, finding freshman tight end Sinjin Schmitt turning upfield for a 60-yard gain. Bourguet couldn’t gain ground in the red zone, picking up an intentional grounding on second down. The offense lost its momentum after multiple penalties, but Bourguet and company stayed persistent, and he made an accurate bomb to Sample, who was just over the goal line for a 35-yard touchdown, marking Bourguet’s second touchdown pass on the day.





Drive 14: First team on the field, Leavitt’s first down pass blocked at the line of scrimmage, 2nd down was incomplete intended for McClain. On Third down, Leavitt decided to do it himself and run for a first down. After picking up a first down, Leavitt made two overthrown passes, resulting in third-and-long. On third down, he aired one out to McClain for 18 yards. McClain kept rolling, picking up another 15-yard gain on consecutive snaps. With the offense firing, Leavitt found Kaleb Black on first down, he then scrambled for second down and found McCaskill in the end zone but a penalty called back the heads-up play. On third-and-long, Leavitt found Young over the middle, earning 1st and goal. Then came the play of the day when Leavitt lofted one deep into the end zone where Metayer came up with a one-handed snag in single coverage.





Drive 15: Sims and the second team retook the field for the last drive of the day, which began with an impressive first play to find Max Ware on a slant route for a gain of 17 yards. Sims strung completions together, finding Harpole, Eusebio, and Brooks for four in a row. With the clock winding down, Hershey took the field for a 45-yard field goal he completed with ease, capping off the team scrimmage and marking the end of practice and Camp Tontozona 2024





Notable Offensive Stats





Passing





Leavitt 13-21, 2 TDs, 1 turnover

Sims- 5-11, 2 INTs

Bourguet 5-9, 2 TDs





Rushing





Skattebo 4-22 yards

Kyson Brown Jr 7-24 yards

Leavitt 5 attempts, 21 yards, 6-yard TD

McCaskill 2 attempts, 12 yards

Jason Brown Jr 2 attempts, 6 yards

Kaleb Black 1 attempt, 2 yards





Receiving





Stovall 2 receptions, 3 targets

Metayer 2 receptions, 4 targets, 7-yard TD

Bourget 1 reception, 2 targets

Kyson Brown Jr 3 receptions, 4 targets 38-yard TD

Jake Smith 1 receptions, 2 targets

Xavier Guillory 3 receptions, 4 targets

Skattebo 1 reception, 2 target

Sample 3 receptions, 3 targets, 35-yard TD

Brooks 1 receptions, 2 targets

McClain 4 receptions, 5 targets

Young 17-yard TD

Schmitt 1 reception, 2 target

Harpole 1 reception, 3 targets





***





Defensive Report





First Team

DE Clayton Smith

DT C.J. Fite

DT Jacob Kongaika

DE Prince Dorbah

LB Jordan Crook

LB Keyshaun Elliot

SAF Xavion Alford

SAF Shamari Simmons

CB Keith Abney II

CB Javan Robinson

Nickel Macen Williams





Second Team

DE Justin Wodtly

DT Jeff Clark

DT Zac Swanson

DE Elijah O’Neal

LB Zyrus Fiaseu

LB Caleb McCullough

SAF Montana Warren

SAF Kamari Wilson

CB Laterrence Welch

CB Rodney Bimage Jr.

Nickel Cole Martin

Before the scrimmage, the team warmed up with special teams, and the defensive line did their separate drills as kickoff and punt teams warmed up. The defensive line worked on ripping through blocks off the snap, keeping their hands high to shed the block. “Don’t match his movement, square up and rip through,” defensive line coach Diron Reynolds said.





The team began their play with a two-point conversion drill from the three-yard line. The first team scored two touchdowns in three plays, both from Cam Skattebo. The second team was next and scored on their first play but came up short the two plays after.





The first team went back out for the first drive of the scrimmage and started strong early. After a short run and pass bat down from Elliot, quarterback Sam Leavitt used his legs to scramble for a first down. After a five-yard pass on first down, Leavitt tried to flip the ball to running back Kyson Brown on a speed option, but the ball slipped out of his hands and was recovered by Clayton Smith for the defense’s first turnover.





The second team started similar to the first team, earning a first down. On first down, quarterback Jeff Sims rolled to his right and looked to find one of his receivers. He left the ball in the air a little too long, and Wilson picked him off for two turnovers on the first two drives for the defense.





On the third drive, Leavitt came back out looking to shake off the first fumble and started strong. On back-to-back third downs, Leavitt found Guillory for a first down conversion, and the offense was finally able to march into the other side of the 50. The defense held strong after giving up another first down, though, thanks to Abney's pass deflection to force a field goal. Kicker Ian Hershey nailed a 30-yard field goal, and the offense gave up their first points.





The fourth drive was all about running back Alton McCaskill, as he received the ball on the first three plays and ran for a first down on third and short. A tackle for loss by Macen Williams put the offense in a tough third and long, and the offense was forced to punt.





The fifth drive started hot for the offense as they quickly gained two first downs after Skattebo ran for a first on fourth-and-two. A catch by wide receiver Malik McLain brought the offense to the 30-yard-line, where Kyson Brown caught a dump-off pass and took it the distance for the first touchdown of the day.





The sixth drive saw much less success for the offense, as the defense had them in a third and long situation after a short run and overthrown pass. Sims lofted a pass over to running back DeCarlos Brooks, but Fiaseu was right there and won the fight for the ball for Sims’ second interception in three drives.





The seventh drive was the first opportunity for the third team to get some reps, but it started shaky. Defensive lineman J’Mond Tapp wrapped up the running back on first down for a loss, and the offense had two penalties in three plays for a third-and-long situation. Quarterback Trenton Bourguet threw a pass over the top of the defense to wide receiver Jamaal Young II for a long touchdown.





The third team went right back out on the field for the eighth drive but didn’t find as much success. A tackle for loss by defensive lineman Salesi Manu and multiple screen passes tested the defense, but they held strong and kept the offense from reaching the first down marker. It looked like the offense was going to go for it on fourth-and-short, but a false start forced them to punt.





The ninth drive began with the first team immediately getting a first down, but a tackle for loss by Zac Swanson slowed down the offense, although they converted on two more third downs and found themselves in the red zone. Leavitt kept the ball on a read option and strolled into the endzone for his second touchdown.





The second team came back out for the tenth drive and received a free first down after a defensive holding call. On third-and-six after an incompletion and short run, Robinson came up big and broke up a pass along the sideline that would’ve been a first down, and the offense had to punt.





The 11th drive was short and sweet as the defense continued to muscle their way into the backfield. Clark broke through the line on a play inside the offense’s five-yard-line and made the tackle for a safety. The defensive sideline erupted, and all ran out to congratulate their teammate.





The offense quickly moved down the field after two plays on the 12th drive, and Sims showed off his speed, scrambling 20 yards for a first down. After a short run on first down, the defense found their way into the backfield for two sacks, one by Tapp and again on third down by defensive lineman Roman Pitre for another punt.





The third team came back out for the 13th drive, and the offense continued their solid play over the defense. Tight end Sinjin Schmidt caught a checkdown pass and took it for 60 yards to set up the offense inside the red zone. Two offensive penalties in between two short plays set up the defense with a third and long, but they were unable to keep the offense out of the end zone. Bourguet found receiver Zechariah Sample wide-open for his second touchdown of the game.





The first team came back out for their final drive of the day but were quickly down to a third-and-long after O’Neil batted down a pass, and Robinson broke up his second pass of the day. Leavitt once again converted the third down with his legs and kept the drive alive. After an incompletion, McLain caught back-to-back passes for two first downs into enemy territory.





An offensive holding and Tapp’s second sack created another third-and-long, but the offense once again converted and was inside the 10-yard-line. Leavitt threw up a pass for tight end Chamon Metayer, and he made the catch of the day with one hand as he was able to keep his feet inbounds for the touchdown.





The final drive was a two-minute drill for the second team, and they started hot with three straight completions for 15, 10, and five yards. Brooks converted a first down, and the team hustled down to spike the ball. They called a timeout after a run by Brooks for no gain and ended the day with a 40-yard field goal by Hershey.





All in all, on Saturday morning, the defense continued their stretch of solid play that was seen all through Camp Tontozona. They will look to carry on their performance up north back to Tempe for the last two weeks of fall camp.





Notable Defensive Stats





Team-high in tackles - LB Zyrus Fiaseu (4), SAF Shamari Simmons (4)

Interceptions - SAF Kamari Wilson, LB Zyrus Fiaseu

Sacks - DL Roman Pitre, DL J’Mond Tapp (2)

Tackles for loss - Nickel Macen Williams, DL J’Mond Tapp, DL Salesi Manu, DL Zac Swanson, DL Jeff Clark, DE Albert Smith III

Pass breakups - LB Keyshaun Elliot (2), DB Javan Robinson (2), DB Keith Abney II, DL Elijah O'Neal

Fumble recoveries - DE Clayton Smith

Safety - DL Jeff Clark



