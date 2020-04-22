And, in about as dramatic a way as possible, Marshall leaped over the fake Trojan defender. The next season, ASU included Marshall’s hurdle as the climactic finale to its intro video -- the one aired prior to the stomp-the-bus video. It’s continued to this day.

The instructions were simple. Recreate his picture-perfect hurdle from the Sun Devils’ 34-33 loss to the Trojans the year prior. (The hurdle set ASU up for what would have been a go-ahead field goal but kicker Thomas Weber missed a 42-yarder with a minute and a half remaining).

Cameron Marshall never really knew where the footage went. He shot a commercial for the Sun Devils, a promotional campaign rollout ahead of the upcoming 2011 football season. He was in full pads. The lights were dimmed for effect. And there was a faux USC player charging toward him

Only thing was, as of last week, Marshall had never seen that video. During his days donning the maroon and gold no. 26, he always stood in the Tillman Tunnel as it played. And since he graduated, he’s only been in Sun Devil Stadium a handful of times, never paying close attention to the pregame festivities.





Instead, Marshall, the former ASU running back, has spent many of his falls thousands of miles north, trying to carve out a career in the Canadian Football League.





“It’s been good,” Marshall said. “It’s a blessing when you get to continue what you love to do. It’s still professional. You’re still playing against good competition. It’s a different game but I’ve enjoyed it.”





At the moment, speaking from his newly-purchased house in Phoenix, Marshall is a CFL free agent. Should he be signed -- given there is a season -- it would be his sixth year up north. There were times when Marshall thought he would never be in the CFL. That he could make an NFL roster -- both out of college and after a pair of sensational seasons in Canada. But seemingly every time there was hope, a new injury dashed it.





He skipped the 2016 CFL season, instead of bouncing around to different NFL camps in search of a job. Initially, there was interest. Marshall was young. He was talented. And, if nothing else, his 600 yards rushing the season prior as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back warranted a tryout.





He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in February. That contract didn’t even take him until the summer. And then he spent a short, six-day stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars that August. It remains his last NFL signing. He returned to Canada the next season, signing with the Saskatchewan Roughriders but hasn’t been able to put together a fully healthy season in almost a half-decade.





“I think for me, it was just a lot of the mental stuff,” Marshall said of his learning experiences with Seattle and Jacksonville. “In Seattle, I thought I had a good opportunity there and just kind of shot myself in the foot … Just my approach with everything. I don’t think I played loose or free. I played uptight and didn’t have fun with the game the way I should’ve.”





By that point, however, Marshall was used to the cuts. The first came right away. Marshall went undrafted in 2013 but quickly signed with the Miami Dolphins. The year before, the Dolphins went 7-9. In other words, Marshall wasn’t as quickly written off as he’d be if he signed with a contender.





And early on, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back flashed his speed and ruggedness for his new NFL coaches. He thought there may be a shot of making the team. If nothing else, the practice squad. Then in early August, a lingering hamstring injury caught up to him. Just like that, he was cut. Life of an NFL hopeful.





“That was frustrating,” Marshall admitted. “I was having a good camp and the hamstring was kind of nagging. The first cut always hurts the first … You kind of spend your whole life training for this moment and getting this opportunity. For it to happen like that, it could be tough.





“But I look at it as a blessing. Everything that I’ve gone through is a blessing.”





Read that again. “A blessing?” How are cuts and injuries a blessing? If anything, it feels like torment. But, Marshall softens his voice as he speaks of his football misfortunes. Not for sympathy. He truly believes all of his past blips are experiences he will learn from. Grow from. Become a better person because of.





Take his ASU career for example.





Imagine a bulldozer that could run through a steel building with no hiccups and then flip a 90-degree turn at 50 mph. That was Marshall. He was like a chicken running around. It didn’t matter how many people you put around him, how many hands you got on him. Good luck bringing him down.