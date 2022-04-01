Cambridge brothers join ASU basketball

One way to quickly address four transfer portal departures at the end of the season is to replenish that roster void with the addition of two brothers. On Thursday night, guards Desmond Cambridge from Nevada and Devan Cambridge from Auburn, who entered the portal earlier this month both announced their commitment to the Sun Devils.

The 6-4 Desmond Cambridge was a prolific scorer for the Wolfpack, averaging 16.2 ppg, which was good for second on his team, converting at a very impressive 52 percent clip on his 2-pointers. The two-guard, who has one year of eligibility left, was also a formidable rebounder averaging 5.1 rebounds and posted 87 three-pointers last season with a 37 percent conversion rate.





His younger brother Devan Cambridge averaged 5.3 ppg and 3.6 rpg, as well as 19.5 minutes for the Tigers. The 6-6 Cambridge is a much different player who is extremely athletic and very twitchy and can play well above the rim on both ends of the court.





At the end of the 2021-22 season, ASU lost guard Marreon Jackson and forward Kimani Lawrence, who exhausted their eligibility. Junior forward Jalen Graham, as well as freshmen Will Felton, Demari Williams, and Justin Rochelin (all three freshmen redshirted), entered the transfer portal earlier in March.





Barring further attrition, the addition of the Cambridge brothers does give the Sun Devils two remaining scholarships to fill before they exhaust the maximum of 13 scholarships allowed. ASU has already signed two incoming freshmen in the 2022 recruiting class in Top 55 guard Austin Nunez and local frontcourt player Duke Brennan. It’s fully expected that now with a stacked roster of guards and wing players, Arizona State will set its sights on a tandem of power forwards/centers to round out its roster with those two remaining scholarships.