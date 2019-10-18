Due diligence pays off again for Arizona State. As the months went by Caleb McCullough was garnering more and more attention from Power 5 schools, but the program that was pursuing him the longest reaped the benefit as the Oxnard (Calif.) linebacker gave the Sun Devil staff his pledge Friday morning.

“It really wasn’t really hard decision,” McCullough told Devils Digest. “I always favored them and just never said anything. I wanted to take visits and experienced other schools but when I saw them I knew none of them were like ASU.



“I told (ASU linebackers’ coach) Antonio Pierce that I was ready to commit and he said ‘let’s do it!’ so I committed today.”

McCullough said that ever since the recruiting process began with Arizona State that the culture and the atmosphere resonated quite a bit with him and served as a strong first impression that naturally led to today’s announcement.

“I love the vibe and the energy of this team,” McCullough commented. “I want to get to the next level and with all this NFL experience with Herm Edwards, coaches who won super bowls and are in the Hall of Fame I know they can take me to the promised land.”

McCullough is a versatile linebacker who at 6-2 has great length and a frame where can fill out and get stronger. He is quite athletic for his size and can cover a lot of ground, as well as be an effective blitzer. In 2018, he posted 211 tackles. This year through seven games, he has tallied 76 total tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, and two passes defended.