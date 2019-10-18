Caleb McCullough commits to Sun Devils
Due diligence pays off again for Arizona State. As the months went by Caleb McCullough was garnering more and more attention from Power 5 schools, but the program that was pursuing him the longest reaped the benefit as the Oxnard (Calif.) linebacker gave the Sun Devil staff his pledge Friday morning.
COMMITTED 🔱 pic.twitter.com/3BLu3V42K4— Caleb McCullough (@C_McCullough22) October 18, 2019
“It really wasn’t really hard decision,” McCullough told Devils Digest. “I always favored them and just never said anything. I wanted to take visits and experienced other schools but when I saw them I knew none of them were like ASU.
“I told (ASU linebackers’ coach) Antonio Pierce that I was ready to commit and he said ‘let’s do it!’ so I committed today.”
McCullough said that ever since the recruiting process began with Arizona State that the culture and the atmosphere resonated quite a bit with him and served as a strong first impression that naturally led to today’s announcement.
“I love the vibe and the energy of this team,” McCullough commented. “I want to get to the next level and with all this NFL experience with Herm Edwards, coaches who won super bowls and are in the Hall of Fame I know they can take me to the promised land.”
McCullough is a versatile linebacker who at 6-2 has great length and a frame where can fill out and get stronger. He is quite athletic for his size and can cover a lot of ground, as well as be an effective blitzer. In 2018, he posted 211 tackles. This year through seven games, he has tallied 76 total tackles, six sacks, seven tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, and two passes defended.
“I’m a player who flies to the ball,” McCullough described, “I’m hustling sideline to sideline, making plays to win games. Antonio Pierce sees me as a natural talent, and we have not talked yet about which position (inside or outside) I will play at. But I know he can get me playing better and help me achieve my goals.”
McCullough, who has unofficially visited Tempe several times is scheduled to take his official trip to ASU on November 9th.
McCullough is graduating in December and will sign with the Sun Devils that month. The Oxnard linebacker is the eighth pledge from the state of California in ASU’s 2020 class, and the 18th known pledge of that group.
