“I been wanting to commit for a while and I thought this (today) was the right time,” Christopher said. “I felt very comfortable with the staff and everything else so I knew it was time for me to commit. I called coach Coleman and he was very excited. I had my parents on the phone and mom was very excited because she’s been waiting for this for a long time. I just talked to coach Hurley five minutes ago and he was super excited and said that we are going to win a lot of games together. I’m just ready to work.”

Christopher said that he sees himself as a combo guard but has mainly played point guard and is willing to play any role the Sun Devils designate for him.

“I can assist and I can score,” Christopher said. “I play both ends of the floor. I attack the basket to score and create for others.”

In a previous interview, the guard commented on his experience during his visit to Tempe, as he attended the game where ASU beat Washington and was accompanied by his younger brother and 2020 five-star guard Josh Christopher who was there on an official visit to the Sun Devils.

“I loved the campus and facilities,” Christopher remarked. “Their Director of Operations, Derrick Wrobel, was at Cal when my older brother (Patrick Christopher) played, so I felt very comfortable there and it was like seeing old friends. I liked the freestyle they play and I like how they have Remy Martin playing. I know coach Hurley likes to play a lot of guards. Coach Hurley is a legend and a players’ coach. To have him coach you would be a great learning experience.

“I’m a fiery point guard who brings a lot of energy and I don’t back down, and coach Hurley said that’s what he likes about me. He told me to never discouraged about the fact that I didn’t have a lot of offers and told me not to get discouraged. They (the ASU coaches) weren’t like other coaches saying how great I was going to be. They said that I will probably face adversity playing my first year in college and that they would help me fight that adversity. I just thought it was pretty cool how honest they were. That’s real.”

Christopher played at Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair High School and was set to commit to Cal-State Northridge at that time. A combination of the coaches there being fired as well as spraining his AC joint in his shoulder, caused him to change course and attend a post-grad school. He decided to transfer to Hillcrest rather than go the junior college route to better his recruiting stock and preserve his college eligibility.

The guard mentioned UNLV, Washington, USC, and Boise State as showing interest but ASU was the only school who had offered him.

“I love everything that Hillcrest has done for me,” Christopher said, “and it helps that ASU is nearby because I’ve been there a few times already. I have a lot of friends there and I’ve been chilling with them there on campus. I’m friends with (ASU freshman forward) Taeshon Cherry.

Christopher is scheduled to join another local prospect, Phoenix Mountain Pointe forward Jalen Graham, and sign with the Sun Devils in April. The tandem will join two signees from November in Moberly (Missouri) Area Community College guard Alonzo Verge and local Phoenix Shadow Mountain guard Jaelen House.