ASUDevils - Butler knows he has doesn’t have room for error in 2020

Arizona State junior linebacker Darien Butler has lofty goals for the 2020 season and is ready to do whatever it takes to help the Sun Devils win.





“Very high expectations for myself,” Butler said. “And I believe that if I want to be where I say I want to be, I need to take my game to a whole new level this season. I almost want to say that I need to be perfect. I need to get things done.”





Butler’s high hopes for himself this season include a lofty statistical goal. Last season, he said he wanted to have around 100 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. This year, he has the identical aspirations despite the abbreviated seven-game season.





“I just need to be the best I can be,” Butler remarked. “Of course, I’m going to keep the same goal. With us playing … seven games this year, I still want to get 100-plus tackles. So that’s for sure the mentality at all times.”





2020 will usher in a new defensive scheme for the Sun Devils. With Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis now co-defensive coordinators, out is the 3-3-5 defense, and in is the pro-style 4-3 defense.





Pierce has stated during preseason practice that he sees his three starting linebackers (Merlin Robertson, Kyle Soelle, and Butler) playing both middle and outside linebacker. Butler said it does not matter to him where he lines up.





“Wherever they put me, I try to do my best to do that job and what they ask me to do,” Butler explained. “I never think you can put me in one place on the field. Wherever you put me on the field, I’ll try to make impact plays.”





Butler and Robertson will anchor the linebacker unit this season for ASU as both started each of their first two seasons in Tempe.





Moving into the starting role for the first time this season is the redshirt-junior, Soelle. Butler commended Soelle for the jump he has taken in the offseason.





“Kyle’s got a lot better with his communication,” Butler stated. “The game has slowed down for him as well. Off the field type things, he’s always held his end up there. He’s just somebody you got to praise because he’s doing the right things all the time.”





As for the defense as an entire unit, Butler said the group’s communication, chemistry, and energy is “coming together slowly.”





The week one matchup with Southern California sees Butler traveling to a familiar place. He grew up in the Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, just a 19-minute drive from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the spot of the opening week game.





“It’s always good to go back home, put on a show,” Butler said. “I always come into the game a little mad. Schools like that, close to home, missed out on me.”





While his goals to be perfect this season may be unattainable, Butler’s plan this year is to try to be as flawless as possible on the field.





“I need to be as best as I can be out there,” Butler explained. “I need to help this team in every way possible. I need to hold my end up at all times. I don’t have room for error.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!