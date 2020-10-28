ASUDevils - Bunkley-Shelton sets a high bar for his freshman season expectations

Nobody has higher expectations for LV Bunkley-Shelton than the true freshman does for himself. A self-described “workaholic,” Bunkley-Shelton is more than halfway through preseason practices and is receiving buzz for his potential as an emerging new target in Arizona State’s new offense.





On Wednesday, Bunkley-Shelton made news when he expressed his goals for the 2020 season.





“My freshman goal is to become a freshman All-American,” Bunkley-Shelton told reporters Wednesday. “That’s what I’m aiming for.”





Young contributors in the Sun Devil program aren’t an unfamiliar sight under head coach Herm Edwards. The third-year head coach has spoken in detail about the desire to play the most talented players on the roster regardless of age, something that has shown itself to be the case. Last season, Jayden Daniels was named a Freshman All-American by ESPN, while Dohnovan West was named to USA Today’s Freshman All-American team for his play along the Sun Devil offensive line.





While the loss of first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk is expected to be (largely) filled by redshirt senior Frank Darby, the production in the slot from Kyle Williams will could be found from the highly-touted Bunkley-Shelton.





“Hard work and dedication, just keep grinding and keep going against the best,” explained Bunkley-Shelton of what it would take to make his goal come to fruition. “Outperform everybody that’s around me.”





During the opening week of practices, Edwards mentioned Bunkley-Shelton as one of the young receivers – in a group that was rated as one of the best receiver classes in ASU history – who he was certain would see some time on the field. Arizona State coaches have gotten coy in regard to praising skill position players ahead of the Sun Devils’ Nov. 7 game with No. 21 USC, but earlier in the preseason offensive coordinator Zak Hill praised the 5-foot-11 freshman.





“He’s one of those guys that prepared himself really well coming into camp,” Hill said during ASU’s first week of preseason practices. “He always is thinking about what he puts in his body, the work and the process of what we’re going to put in for the day. He’s very detailed in his preparation, and you can tell on the field because he plays fast.”





“I came in thinking, ‘I have to start. I have to play. I have to get in the mix,’” explained Bunkley-Shelton, who was rated by Rivals a four-star prospect coming out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, Calif. “I set that goal, and I achieved that goal. Now it’s about putting in the work. I’m not too excited; I’m just ready. Ready to go.”





Bunkley-Shelton has experience with Daniels. During each’s time in high school, they played together as teammates in 7-on-7 games. Last week, the freshman receiver tweeted highlights from their previous playing experience. That relationship has continued its development during the freshman receiver’s opening season in Tempe, with Daniels serving as a commanding mentor.





“It’s like a dream come true,” Bunkley-Shelton described of playing with Daniels as his quarterback. “It’s a wide receiver's dream having a quarterback that can throw and run; it’s a dream come true honestly.





“I came in, I was a little slow, and he taught me that I needed to make my moves faster, and I had to get in and out of my breaks faster. Basically, overall, I needed to get faster… He was just telling me to be strong, stay focused and don’t let nothing get to me.”





***

In his second year in Tempe, Andre Johnson received praise from Daniels during the quarterback’s Tuesday meeting with the media. Johnson described a lack of focus during his first year as the main reason for his lack of playing time. In all, the local product saw playing time during three games, contributing only on special teams for the Sun Devils, while also taking advantage of the NCAA’s four-game redshirt rule.