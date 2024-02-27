Houston Christian transfer guard Brycen Long won't be honored with his fellow senior period to the Arizona-ASU contest on Wednesday night. The circumstances for this are far from ideal but still offer hope that Long, a local Gilbert High School graduate and Sun Devils fan who has had several family members attend Arizona State University, can play next year for the hometown team as he recovers from a seizure he suffered at his Gilbert home over Christmas break





“It’s been a struggle,” Long said. “I felt like I was getting warm, getting used to the team, and getting my spot in the rotation. And over the break, I suffered a seizure, which put me in the hospital for a couple of days. Obviously, I was trying to figure out why it happened. I’ve never suffered anything like that. But the good thing is everything (post-seizure tests) has come back good. But with how serious it was, the doctors want to make sure they hit the checkmarks to make sure everything’s good for me to 100%. I don’t do any contact or live in practice, just a lot of skill work, so I’m limited in practice.”









The 22-year-old Long played a total of seven minutes in the first three games he appeared this season, and with the offensive struggles exhibited by the Sun Devils, he was given an extended amount of playing time in a road game at San Diego. It was a contest that truly reflected a breakout performance, as his calling card as a deft three-point shooter was on full display, going 4-4 four from beyond the arc in that game, which ended in an 89-84 ASU loss. Even though he scored three points in each of the two contests to follow, it was clear that the guard was poised to be part of the ASU rotation and provide the necessary boost the squad desperately needed in their perimeter shooting.





ASU entered the holiday break on a down note, suffering three straight losses, the last two against TCU and Northwestern blowout defeats, but for Long personally, matters went from bad to worse in just a few days.





“I have no memory of it,” He said of the seizure. “That was the craziest part. I don’t know if that’s regular for seizures. But thankfully, I was at my parents’ house, so they heard me when it happened and called 911. The doctors at the hospital were good. I was there for two days and there have been different tests weekly, just making sure everything’s is 100%. I haven’t been able to drive since then, and that’s been probably one of the hardest things that I didn’t even realize I’d have to deal with…not being able to drive and having to ask everybody for rides. But I live on campus and my parents love close in Gilbert.”





Long admitted that, on the one hand, he was thankful to have family nearby dealing with the most challenging medical issue he has ever had to deal with. On the other, he was naturally very much looking forward to playing for the school that he rooted growing up, admiring players such as James Harden and Jahii Carson, and has been sidelined for over two months now with no clear timetable for a return, which at this point would be for full-scale offseason workouts.





“I was very excited to play here,” Long remarked, “and it was an easy decision to come here. I was excited to be closer to my family and friends and have them be able to watch my games.





“There’s a chance I could play this year because, as far as the seizure, nothing’s wrong with me. It’s taking my body longer for some reason to check those boxes. So there was hope for a little bit (to play this year), but it’s kind of late now.”





Last season, Long averaged 13.5 points on 43.4 percent shooting, including 41.6 percent from three-point range for the 10-22 Huskies. He also averaged 86.6 percent from the free-throw line. During his three-year career for the Huskies a member of the Southland Conference, Long averaged 10.8 points on 42 percent shooting and 39.5 percent from three-point range, as well as 85.5 percent from the free throw line. Even in a small sample size, Long proved that he could make a successful transition to a major conference, which only fuels his motivation to showcase his skills in the Big 12 next season.





“Obviously, the speed and size have been a lot different, and it took me a couple of months to realize it and pick my game up,” Long noted. “But I think with how I played, I think I set up to play well with these guys even though I’m not as fast and big. That San Diego game definitely gave me confidence, and that showed myself that I could play on this level.





“I think I was born with it (three-point shooting ability), honestly. I used to always go shoot with my friends, and that is what we did for fun.”





Long was touched by the fact that head coach Bobby Hurley, as well as his son and Long’s teammate Bobby Hurley Jr., visited him at the hospital during his first day there. The ASU guard said that his head coach has been extremely supportive during his recovery. That is another point of motivation for Long to suit up and play next year, repay that support Hurley has shown. And sitting out for an extended amount of time, and making most of the team’s road trips as well, as taught Long some valuable lessons for the future.





And from that vantage point, he sees his team as the one squad that perhaps no Pac-12 team wants to meet in the conference tournament in a couple of weeks.





“When we’re playing together,” Long commented, “we can beat anybody. And that’s the key: sticking together for 40 minutes and playing well. I think we could still make a run.





“I can see what’s going on out there, and I feel like I can help. It’s frustrating, but I’m just focused on getting healthier.”



