Anyone who has watched even just ten minutes of a Dillingham practice knows the coach values competition. Periodically, he’ll gather the entire team around two players in a gladiator-esque viewing arrangement and narrate a ferocious one on one duel between a randomly selected offensive and defensive player. Brown discussed how this competitive nature and constant intensity fuels the group to get up for practice when the first game is still half a year away.

“I’m doing everything that I can. There were guys before me who helped put me in position to where I can make plays, so I’m doing the same thing with these guys here,” Brown explained. “My role is just helping everyone out, and I’m learning things from them as well because they have some skill sets that I can pick up in my own game.”

All anyone who has seen either or both of Arizona State’s first two spring practices under Kenny Dillingham can talk about is how new everything looks. New energy. New Style. New scheme. For the most part, every aspect is novel. For some others, the actual football side of things looks familiar. Such is the case for linebacker Travion Brown, who transferred to ASU from Washington State this winter. At Wazzu, he played under ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward and linebackers’ coach AJ Cooper. Therefore. what everyone else is learning from scratch, Brown is simply continuing.

“I see the culture as competitive, and I love it. Guys are willing to compete and go against each other every day, Brown gushed. “It’s a different culture than what we’ve been seeing.”





ASU’s success in recruiting the transfer portal over the last few months has been well-documented. Players like Brown have flocked to the new look ASU program for a number of reasons, but the common denominator has been its leaders and the ideas they are able to so effectively communicate to prospective players, both in the portal and in the high school ranks.





“It’s the right fit,” Brown simply replied when asked why ASU ended up as his choice. “People, connections, loyalty, and truth are the biggest things coaches have been preaching to me. I had a great talk with Coach Dillingham on my official visit. Trust. Great fit, man.”





Leadership can be described in many ways. Some see it as a tangible aspect of wearing that C on your chest, while others simply describe it as being able to find effective ways to lead in smaller doses based on positions of leverage. Such is the case with Brown, who uses that experience in this scheme to lead when he feels fit.





“It’s not an obligation, it’s something that you feel, and it comes natural,” he explained. “Communication is big on defense; as long as we’re all out there communicating, we will put ourselves in positions to make plays.”





How does Brown feel about the progress of his teammates?





“I’m impressed. Being able to pick up the scheme and then playing how we play within that scheme, the whole LB group will be pretty nasty to see,” he grinned. “You got a head coach that’s willing to go for it; go compete. It doesn’t matter who you are and what side of the ball you’re on. That kind of leader trickles down to the players and makes you compete. It’s in the weight room too. Our strength coaches talk about that all the time.”





“I feel like the intensity is always going to be there. Today we made a lot of improvement from Tuesday. As a whole, minimizing those lows and keeping that intensity throughout practice is key.”





Will Schaeffer has suddenly become one of the longest-tenured Sun Devils on the roster. To say he’s ready to truly make his mark in maroon and gold would be an understatement.





“It’s been a long time coming,” Shaeffer chuckled. “With two years of eligibility, I’m looking to make a mark on this University. I’m eager and excited. I want it to be the season already.





Shaeffer was disenfranchised at times in the Donnie Henderson defense. Under the new staff, he feels his skill set as a true linebacker is being prioritized. He mentioned the continuity within the scheme, as well as the commitment to using players as they should be used as a reason for this positive change.





“I like it a lot better, true zone drops, and I feel like I’m more of a true linebacker. Last year there was a lot of gray area; this year, it’s more set in stone,” Shaeffer said before shifting the praise to the front four. “A lot more depth, a lot of guys that can go all the time and fast. We did a great job recruiting and getting guys who can be monsters up front,” he continued.





Shaeffer reflected on the offensive group and how the Dillingham effect is making them a tougher matchup for the defense in practice.





“That tempo that they run is getting all of us better. Everybody on that side has speed and strength, and They have a lot of good guys on that side of the ball.”





Personal goals are, of course, secondary, but Shaeffer took the time to discuss those as well as some specifics he has been working on improving during the off-season.





“My footwork and gaining an overall understanding of the defense. I can be hesitant right now, but the coaches are doing a great job making sure my confidence is there, and my voice is being heard.”





As far as specific metrics, Shaeffer has a plan.





“I want 110 tackles, two interceptions, and three sacks. Those are league numbers, and I need that. I put that in my phone and look at it every day before I came to practice. I’m 21 years old; I’m old enough to be able to get that on that field.”