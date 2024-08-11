CAMP TONTOZONA – The results of Camp Tontozona’s scrimmage and the preceding sessions in the pines near Payson could be a precursor to what can be expected from the Arizona State defense. Last Saturday, this unit tallied four turnovers as well as six pass breakups and nine tackles for loss during its best performance to date in preseason practices.









“We executed well,” ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward said. “The guys played hard, and we executed a lot of situational stuff. We got a lot to clean up, but it also helped me figure out where we’re putting our best players, and I’m still working on the depth chart. Things are getting better, and I’m excited about it.”









In an interview last Thursday, Ward mentioned that he wanted to see progress, not perfection, from this group. Judging by the trajectory of the ASU defense this past season, these players have heard him loud and clear, as demonstrated by their play.









“I saw progress every single day,” Ward mentioned. “This group is a great group to work with day in and day out. You have character guys who are going to be successful after football because they have incredible habits. They come to work every day with their attention to detail spot on, and it creates competition, which drives performance.









“I just want to continue to see progress. I tell our guys it’s never about perfection or being perfect. I just want to see our guys continue to move and do the right things. We’re going to start moving around too, so we put people in the right position so we have opportunities to be successful against our opponents.”









As a second-year defensive coordinator in Tempe, Ward’s experience at Camp Tontozona and the confidence that came with the familiarity of this portion of August practices was evident. The leaders of each position group established themselves early in the spring and carrying into the summer and took full advantage of the opportunity to elevate their leadership this past week. Practicing in a secluded environment focused on football and team building is an aspect that Ward greatly appreciates.









“We got a chance to get away and just be together,” Ward noted. “Tough times bring people together, and having rough beds and maybe not the ideal sleeping arrangements brought the guys closer together. Having the experience from last year allowed me to be more prepared and enjoy the little moments more, and I’m glad I got to experience it with these guys.”









During the 2023 season, the defense and the entire team struggled with injuries and a lack of depth. This year, nearly every position can boast formidable levels of quality and quantity. That allows the coaches to keep fresh bodies on the field, which can, in turn, cut down on the wear-and-tear effect that often increases injuries and carries other benefits.









“I didn’t have to change my gameplan at all this year,” Ward admitted. “We have depth, and that’s the difference with this year. We’re able to go full throttle with the guys that we feel are really going to help us without as much worry about injury. That way, we’re able to develop some talented guys in the second, third, and even fourth groups.”









During Ward’s time at Washington State, he built a connection with cornerback Javan Robinson and naturally played a part in Robinson's transfer to the Sun Devils following the 2023 season. Robinson has been impressing his coaches since spring practice, earning first-team reps and being a highly likely starter for ASU.









“Javan is a hard worker,” Ward remarked. “He comes to work every day with a great attitude; he speaks when he has questions and when he needs to be heard. Other than that, he’s not a guy that likes to hear himself talk and listens really well. He’s a leader in that defensive back room, and I’m really happy that he’s here.”









The defensive backs have displayed their group chemistry both on and off the field. They are a tight-knit group that feeds off each other’s energy. Robinson is elated to be a part of this environment, let alone to be considered a leader by his teammates.









“Since spring, we’ve been together all the time,” Robinson commented. “We’ve been talking about different coverages, understanding and communicating with each other, and it made us tighter. We love to make jokes, and I feel like our position group is one of the funniest on the team.”









Robinson is one of the more experienced players in a young cornerback room, an element that he uses to his advantage when helping out younger players. This not only helps out his teammates but also allows him to realize what he wants to focus on improving ahead of the 2024 season.









“I feel like I understand details a little more,” Robinson explained. “Things like receiver’s splits or down and distance, just little things that are a huge part of the mental side of the game. That side is very important for a player to keep going and not dwell on a bad play they made.”



