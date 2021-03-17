ASUDevils - Breneman bullish on the prospects of ASU’s tight end group

Breneman bullish on the prospects of ASU’s tight end group
Arizona State has its third tight ends coach in three seasons and expectations for the unit are once again high.
Adam Breneman, 25, who spent 2020 as a graduate assistant at ASU comes into the role without much coaching experience. However, he had a great college career as a tight end and has shown recruiting prowess during his short time in Tempe.
Breneman had a formidable career at the University of Massachusetts, where he was a two-time All-American and two-time John Mackey Award Semi-Finalist. He had 149 receptions, 1,758 yards, and 15 touchdowns at UMass.
Breneman has been elevated to a role at Arizona State, where goals have been lofty the past two seasons. In both 2019 and 2020, coaches raved about the tight end group in preseason practice, but the position was almost a non-factor in both seasons come game time. In 2019, under Donnie Yantis, the group had just 21 combined receptions and one touchdown. In the four-game 2020 season with Derek Hagan coaching the tight ends, the group had only three catches and one touchdown.
Despite the continued struggles and lack of involvement the ASU tight ends have had in recent seasons, Breneman’s aspirations for what he can do with the position are astronomical.
“My goal is to turn this tight end group into the best in the Pac-12,” Breneman said. “And I think we can do it. I think we have one of the best in the Pac-12 in Curtis (Hodges) right now. And he’s got to go perform like it on Saturdays and be the kind of player that we know he can be and then just developing the young guys. And then it comes back to recruiting. Recruiting really good tight ends that fit what we want to do personnel-wise and have a great work ethic and want to be great.”
The Sun Devils’ 2021 tight end unit begins with Hodges, who is returning for a fifth season in Tempe due to the NCAA’s eligibility freeze. Hodges was the only tight end on the roster with receiving statistics last year. He had all three of the Sun Devils receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. His 74-yard touchdown reception in ASU’s 70-7 victory over Arizona was one of the only highlights coming from the ASU tight end position over the past two seasons.
Jayden Daniels hits Curtis Hodges for a 74 yard TD as ASU (-8) pours it on leading 63-7— Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) December 12, 2020
pic.twitter.com/gC2AHrPI6W
Breneman said Hodges can be a top tight end in the Pac-12 if he continues to work hard and improve.
“He’s a leader of the room,” Breneman stated. “One of our leaders on offense. So he does a really good job with the younger guys and holding everyone accountable. And just the way that he carries himself every day. The urgency he has at practice. It means something to him. It’s important to him. He studies. He knows his playbook. … I’ve known him now for probably a little over a year, and the progress he’s made from when I first met him to where he is now is incredible.”
The other tight end on ASU’s roster looking to make a difference in 2021 is Jalin Conyers.
Conyers, a redshirt freshman transfer from Oklahoma, comes to ASU raw at the tight end spot. He played quarterback in high school at Gruver High School in Gruver, Texas, and then played inside wide receiver at Oklahoma.
Breneman stressed the need for Conyers to improve his physicality but has been impressed with the inexperienced tight end’s athleticism so far in spring practice.
“He’s coming along,” Breneman remarked. “Still has a ways to go from a physicality standpoint, but as far as from an athletic standpoint, he’s made a ton of plays this spring for us. He made a couple of big plays today. Had a touchdown today. So he makes plays in the pass game. Now we just got to put it all together to be a real, complete tight end.”
Breneman’s role at ASU does not just include being the tight ends coach. He is also in charge of the fullback position.
Fullback-H-back hybrid Case Hatch has impressed Breneman in spring practice, and he expects Hatch to have an increased responsibility this season.
“I have a 'man crush' on Case Hatch,” Breneman said. “He’s as good as they come from the leadership standpoint, from a physicality standpoint. Just is dialed in all the time, is a joy to be around. Just a guy that you want to have in your room. He’s great at practice. He works his butt off. He’s great on special teams. And now we’re trying to find a big role for him in this offense this year. That’s on me and coach (Zak) Hill (ASU’s offensive coordinator) to figure out a way to use him a ton.”
As for the tight ends truly seeing an increased role, Breneman is leaving it up to them.
“Curtis is obviously doing all the right things right now,” Breneman stated. “He’s working really hard. He’s practicing hard. He’s physical. He’s got a lot of it figured out right now, what it means to be a real, inline, flex, multiple usage tight end in the Pac-12 and at this level. Now it comes to doing it every single day and earning coach Hill’s trust. And also, the other tight end’s earning coach Hill’s trust. Jalin and Hatch and (John) Stivers and all those other guys … earning the trust of myself and coach Hill and coach Herm (Edwards) to say we want to use 12 and 13 personnel, that we want to be in 21 personnel with a fullback in the game.”
