ASUDevils - Breneman bullish on the prospects of ASU’s tight end group

Arizona State has its third tight ends coach in three seasons and expectations for the unit are once again high.





Adam Breneman, 25, who spent 2020 as a graduate assistant at ASU comes into the role without much coaching experience. However, he had a great college career as a tight end and has shown recruiting prowess during his short time in Tempe.





Breneman had a formidable career at the University of Massachusetts, where he was a two-time All-American and two-time John Mackey Award Semi-Finalist. He had 149 receptions, 1,758 yards, and 15 touchdowns at UMass.





Breneman has been elevated to a role at Arizona State, where goals have been lofty the past two seasons. In both 2019 and 2020, coaches raved about the tight end group in preseason practice, but the position was almost a non-factor in both seasons come game time. In 2019, under Donnie Yantis, the group had just 21 combined receptions and one touchdown. In the four-game 2020 season with Derek Hagan coaching the tight ends, the group had only three catches and one touchdown.





Despite the continued struggles and lack of involvement the ASU tight ends have had in recent seasons, Breneman’s aspirations for what he can do with the position are astronomical.





“My goal is to turn this tight end group into the best in the Pac-12,” Breneman said. “And I think we can do it. I think we have one of the best in the Pac-12 in Curtis (Hodges) right now. And he’s got to go perform like it on Saturdays and be the kind of player that we know he can be and then just developing the young guys. And then it comes back to recruiting. Recruiting really good tight ends that fit what we want to do personnel-wise and have a great work ethic and want to be great.”





The Sun Devils’ 2021 tight end unit begins with Hodges, who is returning for a fifth season in Tempe due to the NCAA’s eligibility freeze. Hodges was the only tight end on the roster with receiving statistics last year. He had all three of the Sun Devils receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. His 74-yard touchdown reception in ASU’s 70-7 victory over Arizona was one of the only highlights coming from the ASU tight end position over the past two seasons.