Breakdown of ASU Basketball’s Non-Conference Schedule

Arizona State men’s basketball released its 2021-22 non-conference schedule on Monday. The Sun Devils will once again face a challenging slate of opponents – something that has become the norm in recent years under Bobby Hurley, who is heading into his seventh season as ASU’s head coach.





The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a matchup with defending national champion Baylor in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament, which takes place Nov. 24-26 in the Bahamas.





In the second round of the tourney, ASU will square off against either Syracuse or VCU. The Sun Devils will face one of the remaining teams in the field—Auburn, Loyola Chicago, Michigan State, or UConn—in their third (and final) game of the early-season multi-team event.





Other noteworthy games in non-conference play include road contests against San Diego State (Nov. 18) and Creighton (Dec. 14), who were both NCAA Tournament teams last season.





ASU will also host Grand Canyon on Dec. 9. This is the return game of a home-and-home series that began last season in Phoenix. The Sun Devils narrowly won that contest 71-70.





In total, the Sun Devils will play 11 non-conference games this season: six at home, two on the road, and three at a neutral site.





Here’s a closer look at each of ASU’s non-conference opponents:









Tuesday, Nov. 9 | Portland | HOME

The Sun Devils open the season against a Portland squad that is in complete rebuild mode. The Pilots' new head coach, Shantay Legans, has the unenviable task of replacing all 13 scholarship players from last season, all of whom graduated or transferred out of the program. To that end, Legans signed a seven-man recruiting class and added six transfers in the offseason (three from Eastern Washington, where he was an assistant last season). But let’s keep it real; it will likely be an uphill battle for Portland this upcoming season.





Thursday, Nov. 11 | UC Riverside | HOME

UC Riverside is a sneaky-good opponent that returns its entire rotation from a team that went 14-8 last season and finished third in the Big West standings. Under Mike Magpayo, who was named the program’s new head coach after serving as the interim last year, the Highlanders should challenge for the Big West title in 2021-22. Senior forward Arinze Chidom (13.2 PPG), an All-Big West first-team selection last season, is expected to lead the way. Also returning for UC Riverside are guard Zyon Pullin (12.1 PPG) and center Jock Perry (11.5 PPG), who were both double-digit scorers last year.





Monday, Nov. 15 | North Florida| HOME

North Florida went 8-15 overall and finished fourth in the A-SUN standings last year. However, longtime head coach Matthew Driscoll is expecting more success this upcoming season. North Florida returns four starters from last season’s squad, including All-A-SUN selections Carter Hendrickson (14.9 PPG) and Jose Placer (14.5 PPG). With the bulk of its rotation back, don’t be surprised to see the Ospreys contend for a conference crown this year.





Thursday, Nov. 18 | San Diego State | AWAY

The matchup with San Diego State will serve as an early-season litmus test for ASU. The Aztecs, who were the Mountain West regular season and conference tournament champions, are coming off an impressive 23-5 season. SDSU lost its top three scorers but return most of the supporting cast, including starters Nathan Mensah (8.1 PPG) and Trey Pulliam (7.3 PPG). They also added one of the top transfers, Matt Bradley (18 PPG), who was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection when he played at Cal. This is the return game of a home-and-home series, which began last season in Tempe. The Sun Devils lost that contest 80-68.





Wednesday, Nov. 24 | Baylor | NEUTRAL-SITE (Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas)

ASU will face defending national champion Baylor in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, which be played in the Bahamas. It’s a golden opportunity for the Sun Devils to capture a signature win early in the season. The Bears lost four starters from its title-winning squad but are still considered a preseason top-10 team by many media outlets. Baylor does return a solid supporting cast of players like Adam Flagler (9.1 PPG) and Matthew Mayer (8.1 PPG). They also added elite transfer James Akinjo (15.6 PPG), who was an All-Pac-12 selection last season at Arizona, and a signed a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Kendall Brown.





Thursday, Nov. 25 | Syracuse or VCU | NEUTRAL-SITE (Battle 4 Atlantis)

While everyone is enjoying their turkey on Thanksgiving Day, the Sun Devils will be battling either Syracuse or VCU in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Syracuse went 18-10 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16. They return a pair of starters, including leading-scorer Buddy Boeheim (17.8 PPG). VCU is coming off a 19-7 season and an NCAA Tournament berth. (*The Rams had to forfeit its first-round game against Oregon due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.) They return six of their top eight scorers from last year’s squad.





Friday, Nov. 26 | TBD | NEUTRAL-SITE (Battle 4 Atlantis)

ASU could face a number of opponents here – Auburn, Loyola Chicago, Michigan State, or UConn – all of which would be stiff competition. Of course, the most intriguing matchup would be UConn, which is coached by Bobby Hurley’s younger brother, Dan.





Thursday, Dec. 9 | Grand Canyon | HOME

This is the return game of a home-and-home series, which began last season in Phoenix.

Last year’s game was the first-ever matchup for the crosstown rivals (as Division I schools). The Sun Devils narrowly won that contest 71-70 thanks to the late-game heroics of Remy Martin. However, GCU had the last laugh becoming the only team in the state of Arizona to qualify for last year’s NCAA Tournament. The reigning WAC champs lost four starters from last year’s squad; however, they return all-conference guard Jovan Blackshear (12 PPG, 5.4 APG). The Lopes also added some talented transfers in the offseason, including former ASU players Taeshon Cherry and Holland Woods, as well as Louisville transfer Aidan Igiehon, who was a top-50 player coming out of high school.





Tuesday, Dec. 14 | Creighton | AWAY

It’s a rebuilding year for Creighton, who lost all five starters from last season’s Sweet 16 team. Veteran head coach Greg McDermott hopes the Blue Jays’ newcomers can cushion the blow. McDermott added a couple of players from the transfer portal – Keyshawn Feazell (from McNeese State) and Parker Stewart (a star player at Division II Northwest Missouri State). The Blue Jays also signed the No. 6 recruiting class in the country, which includes top-75 players Arthur Kaluma, Mason Miller, and Ryan Nembhard. This is a talented group but may be a year (or two) away from reaching its full potential.





Sunday, Dec. 19 | San Francisco | HOME

The Dons are coming off a tough season in which they went 11-14 and finished 8th in the WCC standings. However, San Francisco is primed for a bounce-back season in 2021-22 under Todd Golden, who is heading into his third season as the Dons’ head coach. San Francisco returns four starters, including All-WCC selections Jamaree Bouyea (17.3 PPG) and Khalil Shabazz (15.0 PPG). They also added a pair of transfers in Gabe Stefanini (from Columbia) and Patrick Tape (Duke via Columbia), who are expected to make an immediate next year.





Tuesday, Dec. 21 | Florida A&M | HOME

Florida A&M went 8-12 last season and finished fourth in the MEAC standings. However, this upcoming year marks the first season in which the Rattlers will be playing in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Florida A&M returns its top two scorers from last season in MJ Randolph (15.3 PPG) and Jalen Speer (11.7 PPG), which should ease its transition to a new league.









----------------------------------------------------









ASU’s 2021-22 November/December Schedule





Tuesday, Nov. 9 – PORTLAND

Thursday, Nov. 11 – UC RIVERSIDE Monday, Nov. 15 – NORTH FLORIDA

Thursday, Nov. 18 – at San Diego State

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Baylor # Thursday, Nov. 25 – Syracuse or VCU # Friday, Nov. 26 – TBD #

Wednesday, Dec. 1 – WASHINGTON STATE ^

Sunday, Dec. 5 – at Oregon ^ Thursday, Dec. 9 – GRAND CANYON

Tuesday, Dec. 14 – at Creighton

Sunday, Dec. 19 – SAN FRANCISCO Tuesday, Dec. 21 – FLORIDA A&M





HOME games in CAPS

# Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament (played in Nassau, Bahamas)

^ Pac-12 Conference game