ASUDevils - Bramah discusses ASU pledge

The Sun Devils continued to successfully address their frontcourt needs ahead of the 2021-22 season with the announcement by Robert Morris forward transfer AJ Bramah who pledged to ASU on Friday afternoon. Arizona State’s newest addition chose the school over Nevada, Western Kentucky, and St. Bonaventure.

Arizona State assistant coach Anthony Coleman reached out to Bramah a few weeks ago. It was a bit deep into Bramah’s recruitment, but the forward saw an appeal to the Sun Devils, noting that he watched several ASU games and was always intrigued by how fast they played.

“(Coleman) just simply said that he loves my motor and my competitiveness and the way I rebound and how I score the ball,” Bramah said. “He feels like I’ll be a perfect piece to continue on with the team.”

Not only that, but Bramah saw an opportunity for growth under head coach Bobby Hurley.

“Being the coach that coach Hurley is, I believe that he will push me. He will push me to my limits, past my limits, whatever you want to call it,” Bramah said. “I feel like coach Hurley will not just make me a better basketball player, but he will make me a better man. I wanted to go somewhere where I wasn’t going to be babied. Where I was going to be pushed and pushed. I feel like I made the right decision for sure.”

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward Bramah played 12 games in his senior year for the Colonials who play in the Horizon League and had impressive averages of 21 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, shooting at a 51.1 percent clip scoring at least 17 points in each contest and grabbing double-digit rebounds in half of the contests he played.

His stats this past year improved over his junior season where he averaged 13 ppg and 7.9 rpg. That year the forward Paced the Colonials, with 29 double-figure scoring games, posted eight double-doubles, and scoring in double figures over 23 consecutive games had him posting the fourth-longest streak in program history.