ASUDevils - Boston College DL pledge discusses ASU offer

In their quest to land linemen on both sides of the ball from the East Coast and Midwest, the Sun Devils are now pursuing Creston (Ohio) Norwayne High School defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, who committed to Boston College nearly two months ago.

“I’ve been talking to Arizona State for the last three weeks,” Stoudmire said, “and (ASU defensive analyst) Anthony Garnett offered me on Friday. He’s been really cool to talk to. I don’t know much about the program, but I know that a Power 5 program in a big conference such as the Pac-12. The desert environment has good weather, even though it gets hot. The facilities look really nice. I also talked to (defensive line) coach Rodriquez, and I’m interested in learning more about them, especially being the opposite direction from them on the map. That’s something I’ll do more in the future.





“Compared to other schools, Arizona State was quicker to offer me from the time they started talking to me. So I was surprised being located where they are.”

Stoudmire said that all the schools recruiting him, including view him at various positions on the interior of the defensive line.





“Arizona State sees me either at a 2i (defensive tackle on the inside shoulder of the guard and not touching the center) or at nose tackle. I’m a very physical player, explosive and quick off the ball. I love being in the trenches, hitting people. I want to work more on my speed and my pad level before I get to college.”