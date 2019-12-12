At around noon on Thursday -- 13 hours after coach Bobby Hurley gave his postgame press conference on his Sun Devils’ nine-point win over Prairie View A&M -- ASU announced an impromptu media session with Hurley.





He had some things to get off his chest.





Instead of calling it a night after finishing his post-game talk with the media around 11 p.m., Hurley trekked home and managed to twice watch the television broadcast of the game – the volume, as usual, turned up.





Like everyone else who watched the game, Hurley noticed the physicality. There were 57 fouls committed and 84 combined free-throw attempts, including 51 by the Sun Devils alone.





Not usually known for not being in the referee’s cheering section, Hurley said thought they did their job last night, adding that he honestly thought more could have been called on both teams.





It was just that kind of night and that kind of opponent. Prairie View A&M came into Wednesday’s game ranked 15th in the country in fouls per game. Pit that against an ASU team that has been largely on the right side of the free-throw differential, the whistles were going to be aplenty.





“This isn’t like an anomaly that they fouled us a lot,” Hurley said. “I’m sorry the game didn’t deliver what everyone wanted in that regard (fouls), but I don’t think anything was mishandled with the officials.”





Hurley knew that -- he just wished veteran broadcaster Barry Tompkins and former UCLA forward Don MacLean did as well. The duo, on the call for Pac-12 Networks for Wednesday’s late-tipping ASU game, was criticized by Hurley for comments that made it seem like the pair had a dinner reservation to catch.





“I thought it was poorly done by the telecast. There was a lot of sheer negativity being said about the game and I think two teams were competing very hard.”





Hurley has always been one to share his opinions. He’s called out officials. He’s called out his players. Heck, he’s even called out fans before for poor attendance. Announcers? That seems like a little much. But Hurley felt their egregious comments were so sarcastic and negative that he had to speak up.





“I think there was one point where they said Jaelen House took eight steps to the basket. He didn’t. He actually took two,” Hurley said. “I think there was another time that Alonzo Verge was called for a travel by the telecast and his foot was clearly planted.”





The fifth-year Sun Devil coach said he has yet to speak to anyone in the conference or at Pac-12 Networks about the broadcast. He also noted that he didn’t have a heads up from anyone about the announcers before watching the tape, joking that most people who would send him a text were already asleep.





And the late start probably didn’t do any favors to the tone of the telecast.





“It was almost like, ‘Do we have to keep doing this?’ It’s like, ‘Yeah. We all do. Everyone involved in the game,’” Hurley said. “Are you going to report what’s going on and not feel like you want to go have dinner or, ‘Are we going to be here until breakfast?’ Comments like that just don’t really sit well.”





You may ask, “Why does this matter?” To an extent, it doesn’t. It’s a coach airing a grievance. Could it ignite his team, which is on the heels of a pair of sub-par performances? Perhaps. But that didn’t seem to be Hurley’s goal with the out-of-the-blue press conference.





For as many rumors as there are every year about schools coming after the former Duke point guard, he has slowly put roots down at Arizona State, while trying to build a program that garners elevated expectations and excitement annually.





When he broke through and made the NCAA Tournament two years ago, that was a good start. When the back wall at then-Wells Fargo Arena came down that same year -- increasing the arena’s capacity to over 14,000 -- that was an important sign for Hurley of a rising program.





He doesn’t want something like some off-putting comments on TV to jeopardize that.





“I don’t want us to give anyone a reason not to be here,” Hurley said. “Arizona State means a lot to me… This place means a lot to me personally, more than just coaching a team or doing a job.





“I get it all around town. When I go to the store or the gym, people say like, ‘Wow. I love watching your team.’ We have to make our fan base want to show up. We have such a good impact -- we’re playing hard, we’re entertaining.”