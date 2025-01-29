Bloomquist ready for new beginnings, challenges headlining 2025 season

After a disappointing season that saw Arizona State miss the NCAA tournament four years in a row for the first time in program history, head coach Willie Bloomquist hopes to turn around a team that has yet to see postseason baseball in his tenure. The Sun Devils loaded up in the transfer portal, bringing in a plethora of players who will look to make an impact on the team large enough to help punch their ticket to be included in the field of 64 teams.





“I think we’re in a pretty good spot,” Bloomquist said. “We have to keep improving but we have a lot of position battles going and a lot of guys fighting for innings. I think it’s going to ultimately be a very competitive team throughout the entire year, but the guys are really focused on doing the details right. I think that’s a sign of hopefully a good team to come, but they know they have to get better.”





ASU will start its first year in the Big 12 after spending the last 46 years in the Pac-12 and boasting the highest winning percentage (.681) in the Conference of champions. The Sun Devils went 3-1 against current Big 12 foes last season, beating Kansas State and Texas Tech but losing to TCU’s ironically their first conference series of the 2025 season.





Four Big 12 teams played in the 2024 NCAA tournament, and three of them (TCU, Arizona, and Oklahoma State) are currently ranked in the preseason top-25 by D1Baseball.com. The Big 12's talent pool is undoubtedly one of the best in the country, but Bloomquist is ready for the challenge.





“I’m a Pac-12 guy, and I miss the Pac, but at the same token, we’re in a new home right now,” Bloomquist added. “The Big 12 has been outstanding to us already, and we’re excited about where we’re going and the teams we’re playing. It’s going to be very challenging, and it’s a step up, if anything, in the competition. The meetings I’ve been in were very organized and direct, and it’s a great home to be a part of.”





The Sun Devils added pitching coach Jeremey Accardo to their staff. After playing in the MLB for seven years and coaching minor league baseball for another eight years, Accardo brings a veteran presence to the coaching staff Bloomquist desperately needed.





With baseball entering a new era of using analytics and technology in the development of pitchers, Accardo brings his knowledge and ability to develop players at a high level to ASU with the pitching staff this year, much better on paper compared to the previous year under Bloomquist.





“He’s been outstanding with these guys and very positive with them,” Bloomquist observed. “We’ve incorporated some of the analytics of the game with what he’s doing, and he’s a lot smarter at that stuff than I am. The pitching lab has been huge to give our guys a tool, and we’ve seen a lot of growth with these arms we had from last year to this year.”





Junior lefty Ben Jacobs established himself as the ace for Bloomquist last year, earning Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors and being named to the Perfect Game USA second-team preseason All-American team this year. The No. 2 left-handed pitching prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft, Jacobs will look to continue his dominance on the mound.





“Benny is going to compete,” Bloomquist acknowledged. “He’s going to throw a lot of strikes and attack hitters, so he’s got a chance to be very good. The biggest thing with him is not letting the game get ahead of him and taking it one pitch at a time. When he competes with every pitch, I’ll take him over anybody right now.”





With Jacobs as the obvious choice to start Friday nights this year, Bloomquist has a long list of names to start on Saturdays and Sundays. From returning players like sophomores Cole Carlon, Wyatt Halvorson, and Josh Butler to newcomers such as senior righty Jack Martinez and sophomore righty Derek Schaefer, Bloomquist has the next two weeks to evaluate who will start against Ohio State on February 15th and 16th.





“We have good problems on the mound this year,” Bloomquist stated. “The last couple of years we’ve been trying to find enough guys to pitch and be there by default more than anything, but we have a slew of them this year. Right now, we’re in that decision-making process as to who will get those high-leverage innings, and that’s still to be worked out. These guys are battling hard for it, and there’s a lot of good arms to choose from.”





Another breakout player who had a dominant summer is redshirt sophomore outfielder Brandon Compton. In 2024, he was named to the freshman All-American team and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Over the summer, he was named to the Cape Cod All-Star team, where he batted .331 with six homers and 30 RBIs.





With several key pieces in the batting order leaving for the MLB Draft, Compton will see an increased role with his powerful swing. He’ll also slide into an outfielder role after batting in the designated hitter position last year, and his fall and winter ball performances showcased his talent and arm.





“He works as hard as anybody we have here,” Bloomquist voiced. “He’s very dedicated to what he’s doing, and he continues to add strength, and he just keeps getting better. He’s going to have to take on a bigger role with some departures of key pieces in our lineup. I’ve been very impressed with what he’s done in the outfield, continuing to work defensively, and he’s been great.”





Joining him in the outfield will be junior Isaiah Jackson, who also came into his own in the back half of the 2024 season. He was named to his second-consecutive Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, making acrobatic plays with his long legs and 6 '3 frame. With most of the concern surrounding his bat last year, he made strides in the offseason that will hopefully erase any doubt.





“Isaiah has done a really good job,” Bloomquist mentioned. “He had a swing overhaul for the most part this fall and has bought in and is the best I’ve seen him look. I anticipate him having a nice year, and I think he’s got a lot to prove. Defensively, I’ve said it from day one he’s the best center fielder in the Conference and will continue to be.”





Rounding out the trio in the outfield is junior Kien Vu, whose bat jumped off the charts, finishing the 2024 season hitting .413 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs and earned Third Team All-American honors. All three outfielders for Bloomquist had strong offseasons and are ready to reload an ASU team that is hungry for not only an NCAA tournament appearance but a successful run.





“Kien had a tremendous breakout year,” Bloomquist recalled. “The biggest thing for him is to not try to repeat hitting .400 again and to just go play and focus on what he has to do to be a good player. He’s a dynamic and fun player that can do a lot of things, so we’re excited to have both of those guys in the outfield.”





Arizona State had Pac-12 blood coursing through its veins for a majority of the program’s history, but this year signifies a new beginning for the Sun Devils. The talent level of this team is certainly better than in previous years, and the injury bug is significantly less adamant in the locker room. With a lot of pressure on Bloomquist to produce a successful season, he’s ready to take on the obstacles sitting in front of him head-on.





“It’ll be interesting to see what style of play this conference throws at us,” Bloomquist explained. “We got to know the Pac-12 really well and what brand of baseball each team plays, but this will be new going into it and seeing how particular teams play. The good thing is they don’t know us either, so we’ll stick to our guns and play our game.”