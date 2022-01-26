Blazen Lono-Wong talks ASU pledge

Growing up in Hawaii and already being offered by the hometown school, Blazen Lono-Wong could have chosen the more comfortable route for his college career. Yet, once the Sun Devils joined in as a suitor the Oahu Kailua High School defensive lineman was plenty intrigued and this led him to commit to Arizona State.

“I chose Arizona State because they were just the best fit for my family and me,” Lono-Wong said. “I really like the coaching staff and just how they’re built around family. My coaches sent them and some other schools my film, and three days after they sent that film, Arizona State called and offered me. Arizona State was the only school that called me.





“(Running backs) Coach Aguano was the first ASU coach who called me and told me how much they wanted me. He said that this is a coaching staff that will really take good care of me and help me get to that next level. When I talked to (Defensive line) Coach Rodriguez, he said that I can bring quickness and length. I told him what I have to work on, like needing more rush moves, and he said as soon as I get up there, we can start working on that.”





Lono-Wong admitted that his first name, Blazen, didn’t necessarily imply how fast he is, although he did note that this is one trait that certainly defines his ski set.





“I’m a player who always swarms to the ball, and the coaches like how I can get to the quarterback. That’s why I like their style of play, and that’s what the coaches want me to do, and that’s what I want to do. I’m going to keep working on that, and I know the coaches will help me get better at that, which is why I chose Arizona State.”