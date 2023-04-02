Arizona State EDGE BJ Green is playing like his hair is on fire.





No player has been more effective on the defensive line than Green through the team’s nine spring practices, which included a pair of weekend scrimmages at Sun Devil Stadium.





In those full-contact exhibitions, Green has amassed four sacks – two of which came on Saturday. He has found the quarterback on a regular basis during the normal practice periods as well, a number that surely ranks in the double digits.





The former 3-technique tackle has settled into a new role with the first group at defensive end, which has allowed his formidable speed and low center of gravity to be a pest for offensive tackles to combat.





Green, a former walk-on who led Arizona State in sacks as a freshman in 2021, wants to be known as a “chaotic” pass rusher who must demand the opponent’s full attention in order to be stopped.





“I’m just a big ball of chaos for any offense,” Green said in an interview after practice. “I’m going in there to wreak havoc, cause problems, and ask questions later.”





Green entered the transfer portal in December but withdrew his name shortly after the pieces of Arizona State’s coaching staff were finalized. One of those pieces was defensive coordinator Brian Ward, who coached a Washington State unit that ranked fourth in the Pac-12 last season with 33 sacks.





Kenny Dillingham, who game-planned against Ward as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, told reporters he was up until 4:00 a.m. deciphering all the methods in which Ward brought pressure.





“What I believe in defensively is chaos rate,” Dillingham said. “You create chaos. Don’t let an offense (find) comfort. His chaos rate, when you watch the tape, it’s like every three or four plays, chaos is occurring. And he does it sound.”





This aspect of chaos – and the qualities of BJ Green – is the perfect marriage Dillingham was hoping for. Ward believes he can play Green across all four positions on the defensive line. Additionally, Green believes Ward (as well as position coach Vince Amey) has done a stellar job by finding favorable spots for him to win from.





“Putting me in the right situations, you know, putting me in nice one-on-ones,” Green said. “Even if it’s not a one-on-one, using my ability that I already have from past seasons to make myself open, get myself in the backfield the only way I know how – using my hands, my quickness, my speed, power through all transitions.”





Another element of practice that caters to Green’s skillset is the pace at which the daily agenda operates. Green is a fast and physical combination of power who can surprise blockers at his 6-1, 252-pound frame, which is down over 20 pounds from last season. Dillingham likes his offense to play fast with strategic substitutions, which forces defensive players to stay on the field without rest.





“It gets tiring, but you adjust to it because that’s how the game is going to be. I think that’s really beneficial because, like he says, it’s very game-like,” Green said. “Once the offense has a big play, they’re going to try to go tempo. We have to adjust to it and get back right on there so we can shut them down. So you can’t be tired, or they’re going to keep going.”





Dillingham’s ability to balance fun with hard work has also stood out to Green. At one point, the 32-year-old head coach lined up the entire team to run 100-yard gassers before revealing his plans were a harmless April Fools Day prank. The momentary dread which had Green “contemplating life” was replaced with a flood of relief and an appreciation for Dillingham’s creativity and energy.





“It’s contagious,” Green said. “When he brings that energy, you have no choice but to bring yours.”





***





Linebacker James Djonkam has also welcomed the changes in the defense’s structure. Djonkam, a junior who transferred from Independence Community College before the 2022 season, is seeing frequent time in the depth chart and was heralded by Green as one of the hardest hitters on the team. Ward’s scheme allows Djonkam to embrace the natural instincts of his position.





“This defense lets us play,” Djonkam said, slapping his hands together. “It lets us fly around. It’s a ‘see ball, get ball’ kind of defense with a lot of schemes in it. I love it, without a doubt. Coach Ward gives us the freedom to really play, and he lets the dogs loose. Without a doubt, a great gift.”





Djonkam also offered that the current coaching staff’s communication with its players has forged better relationships inside the program.





“He’s not the type of coach that you can’t approach,” Djonkam said of Ward. “He’s the type of coach where you can go into his office at any time of day. He’s more than willing to sit down with you for hours upon a time. Me, I love going in there just talking to him, getting to know the defensive scheme so I’m able to play faster and all that. Definitely, an open personality and the open-door policy they have in the defensive room is what I love.”





The aggressive nature of Ward’s defensive philosophy is a breath of fresh air from last year’s scheme, which saw a hesitance to bring pressure and little variance to alignment or coverages. Djonkam was switched to the defensive line group halfway through the season to find more playing time and provide depth as a defensive end. He is now back where he is most comfortable and believes there are more than enough reps to make an impact.





“I felt like last year was really relaxed, we didn’t blitz as much, and it was kind of a defense where they played the people they were comfortable with and didn’t give people opportunity,” Djonkam said.





“That’s why I’m happy about these new coaches. They rotate everybody in. They see who can play, who can’t play, who has that dog in him, who don’t. So I really like the rotation and the trust these coaches give us.”