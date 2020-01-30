Arizona State, it seemed, rolled into Pullman with confidence. A win over your rival will usually do that. But as the Sun Devils traveled north, they seemed to lose most of what helped them knock off Arizona last Saturday.







Behind 21 turnovers and a 53-percent clip from the free-throw line, ASU couldn’t extend its win streak to a trio, falling 67-65 to Washington State (13-9, 4-5 Pac-12). The difference was a CJ Elleby triple with four seconds remaining.





Until that point, though, it felt like the Sun Devils (12-8, 3-4 Pac-12) had another comeback in them. To knock off Arizona, the Sun Devils overcame a 22-point deficit, with the Wildcats accounting for the largest blown lead in Pac-12 history. On Wednesday, ASU rallied back after the Cougars had built up a 15-point lead early in the second period.





And with less than 20 seconds to play, the Sun Devils had notched the lead. They were 18 seconds away from what would have been their first three-game winning streak since the middle of December. Instead, Elleby dashed their hopes -- at a midweek win and possibly a chance at the NCAA Tournament.





Here are four takeaways from the game:





1.) CJ Elleby too much for the Sun Devils

After freshman forward Jalen Graham missed the second half of his two free throws, Washington State burst down the court and put the ball in the hands of their best player. Forward CJ Elleby made a few moves on Remy Martin to create space then threw up a deep 3-pointer. Bang. The Sun Devils couldn’t corral a shot attempt at the end, securing the Cougars win. It was fitting the victory would come off the fingertips of Elleby, who was the Pac-12’s fifth-leading scorer heading into Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound sophomore, who had a double-double in WSU’s victory in Tempe last season, scored a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday. He calmed down a bit in the second half, scoring just 11 points in the final frame, but his length and athleticism were a problem for the Sun Devils all night.









2.) Jalen Graham comes up big at the end

In the offseason, the Sun Devils had let out that forwards Jalen Graham and Romello White were playing together in practice. Until the Washington State game, it had largely been absent from Hurley’s offensive configurations. But against the Cougars, Hurley threw his freshman and junior forwards in the game to play alongside each other. He had done it before but Wednesday was the first time it occurred during meaningful minutes. In the end, the pair combined for 24 points and 17 rebounds. On top of that, Graham scored the Sun Devils’ final five points of the game, including knocking down a free throw with 18 seconds left that gave ASU a one-point lead.