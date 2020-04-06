That notion, given the decision came more than a year and a half before he could actually put pen to paper didn’t deter the ASU coaches.

Almost exactly a year ago, ASU head coach Herm Edwards was on the phone with Anthony Beavers Jr. It was a bit odd. Sure, the Sun Devils had been recruiting the four-star Southern California athlete for a while, yet it was also less than 24 hours prior to when he committed to Oregon.

“(Herm) was like, ‘I’m going to keep recruiting you if that’s fine with you.” And I said, ‘Yeah, that’s solid,’ Beavers recalled his April 2019 phone call with Edwards. “I stayed in touch with those guys … I was always talking with ASU.”





If that represented Edwards sticking his foot in the door just before Beavers closed up his recruitment, his decommitment from the Ducks in mid-February swung it wide open.





And who's responsible for kicking it past the hinges? Hand the credit to ASU’s first-year defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, Beavers admitted.





Hawkins was hired right before the new decade began, tag-teaming Beavers’ recruitment with the Devils’ recently-hired wide receivers coach Prentice Gill -- the pair using their formidable Southern California roots to connect with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete out of Harbor City Narbonne High School.





“I had previous relationships with them at their previous schools (Hawkins at USC and Gill at Oregon),” Beavers explained. “Prentice’s dad coached at my high school and then Hawkins’ dad is a big seven-on-seven guy in California. They’re people you can relate to, they have been in the same shoes you’re in.”





Furthermore, the Sun Devils have actually been recruiting Beavers since his ninth-grade year. But then, it was mainly co-defensive coordinator and then-linebackers coach Antonio Pierce handling the recruitment process. The shift in recruiters is perhaps an indication of the upsurge of major California ties ASU has added with its recent coaching hires.





Though Beavers has yet to take a single official visit, he’s been on a number of unofficials (he was in Tempe for ASU’s loss against USC last year). While a majority of the nation’s top prospects feel a high degree of uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, his past visits have afforded him some clarity through the process.





On Wednesday, Beavers trimmed his 27 offers to a Top 5, which included ASU, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Florida A&M and San Diego State.