Battling Black: How Butler catalyzes the ASU defense, leads by example

Darien Butler is the only current player in the country posting two sacks and two interceptions in 2021

On Wednesday afternoon, ASU defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez strolled into the media room of the Student-Athlete Facility at Sun Devil Stadium, fist bumping several reporters as he made his way to sit down and discuss his thoughts ahead of the No. 23 Sun Devils’ matchup with the No. 19 BYU Cougars on Saturday.

12 minutes into his availability, the former Minnesota Vikings' assistant defensive line coach gave insight to a preseason procedure that the ASU coaches participate in at the beginning of every season, as they rank who they consider to be the top 20 defensive players on the roster. For the first pick, the defensive line coach didn’t select the likes of graduate defensive end Tyler Johnson, LSU transfer defensive end Travez Moore or even senior defensive tackle Jermayne Lole (before his season ending triceps injury). Rodriguez’s number one overall pick was a guy outside of his own position group, senior linebacker Darien Butler. Rodriguez was a linebacker and a linebacker coach in his football past, after all.

“I’ll tell anyone who listens,” Rodriguez began. “We do that top 20 (defensive players) every year that we rank, and I almost stood up on the table. I made everybody laugh because before anyone even said anything, I was like,’20!’ It was Darien Butler to me. Even though I love Lole, Tyler, all of those guys, I have them up there. Darien Butler is a special type of player.”

In his third year as a captain, Butler is the heart and soul of the Sun Devil defense. He’s the focal point of a potent, experienced linebacker trio alongside graduate student Kyle Soelle and senior Merlin Robertson. Through just two games for ASU this season, Butler has already set himself apart from every other linebacker in the country, as he is the only player to record two sacks and two interceptions through the first two games of the season. The senior doesn’t let all the hype get to his head, though; he prefers to keep the rubber to the road and let his performances do the talking.

“I’m the type of leader that will show you rather than tell you how to do something,” he said. “People have been giving me a lot of credit (for the sacks and interceptions), but I feel like it’s the guys I got up front (who deserve it). My d-line and then the secondary on the back end, the way they lock up (helps). They help me to take advantage of the opportunities I’ve had. That’s all it really is.”

“As a leader, I understood that you can’t just talk and expect people to listen to you. You have to lead by your actions. You can’t tell someone to do something and then not do it yourself.”

Time and time again, whether it’s Rodriguez, head coach Herm Edwards or any player on the defensive side of the ball, Butler’s name naturally comes about when the Arizona State defense is discussed. His talents on the field have spoken for themselves through two weeks in 2021, yet it’s his ability to be a leader on and off the field that makes him special. When Butler goes, the entire defense follows.

Last Saturday against UNLV, redshirt freshman Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield and his offense were giving the Sun Devils fits for the first 30 minutes of play. Arizona State was missing tackles, running upfield on the pass rush, and dropping easy opportunities for turnovers. At halftime, Edwards knew things needed to change for his defense to show its true identity. He looked to his tried and tested captain, whom he calls by his nickname, “D-Black” or “Black” for short, to get the job done.

“He was one of the guys coming into the third quarter that I looked to and said, ‘Okay, 2-0, let’s go. Let’s get (the defense) going now,’” Edwards explained postgame after the 37-10 victory. “His enthusiasm and his energy, it really gets us going.”

In years past at ASU, former wide receiver Frank Darby, currently with the Atlanta Falcons, was always viewed as the energy guy, sparking the locker room like a firework fuse on the Fourth of July. Nowadays with Darby in the NFL, Butler may have taken the torch, as his teammates can’t stop using the word “energy” when they discuss him.

“It’s the energy (that makes him special),” redshirt freshman linebacker Caleb McCullough said in August. “He just flies around. He’s not the biggest guy, but you know he’s going to fly around and get the energy up.”

“Playing against him in high school, I knew he was a dog,” redshirt freshman cornerback Macen Williams described. “Then I came here and playing with him; he’s even more of a dog than I realized. He’s crazy. I really look up to him. Just the overall energy he brings, it really sets the tone for us.”

Even the most experienced of players on the defensive side of the ball rave about Butler’s value, both to the team as a leader and to the defense as a linebacker.

“From a defensive standpoint, he means everything to us,” graduate cornerback and captain Chase Lucas proclaimed. “The first play is always Black. Black is doing something, whether it’s blitzing, covering a tight end, making a play on the ball… He’s really the reason why our defense, our whole team, is like this. He’s a three-year captain. I’m just happy and blessed to be playing with him again.”

Through two games, Butler leads the team in tackles with 13, tackles for loss with three for 13 yards, two sacks for 11 yards, and a pair of interceptions. To compare, Butler had 11 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, no sacks, and no interceptions against USC and UCLA in the first two games of 2020, albeit against much stiffer competition. Per PFF, Butler was the highest graded linebacker in the Pac-12, garnering a score of 79.2, ahead of his teammate Soelle and Utah junior linebacker Nephi Sewell.

