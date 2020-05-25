The word potential is at times viewed as an unflattering term when used in the connotation of a player who is unable to maximize his God-given abilities. Yet, when it comes to Jordan Moko, a player who has yet to even practice, let alone play a game for Snow (Utah.) College, it is actually the 6-5 330-pound Australian offensive lineman's own potential that netted him nearly double-digit Power 5 offers, including ASU, for in less than a month.

“I’ve been in contact with Arizona State for a couple of weeks and they offered a few days ago (May 17th),” Moko said. “Antonio Pierce is the coach recruiting me. He was in JUCO and has kind of walked my journey that I want to walk. I really like the experience he and the offensive line coach (Kevin Mawae) had in the NFL. Having that experience and having a guy like Antonio Pierce who knows where I come from appeals to me a lot.”





In his native Australia, Moko mostly played rugby which is arguably the country's most popular sport. However, it wasn’t the athletic career route he wished to go through.





“I always wanted to play college ball but there wasn’t a real pathway,” Moko recalled. “I signed with a semi-professional rugby club and this coach came in from America to coach at my local club. He told me that if ‘you dedicate your whole life to football, you’ll go to college, you’ll live your dream.’ So, I dropped everything rugby related, and managed to get to a camp on the Gold Coast here in Australia and a Snow College scout was there. So that’s been my journey I guess you could say.





“All the coaches said that they like my athleticism, how quick I am and don’t look fat for someone who is 6-5 330. I’m a very aggressive and physical player. Obviously not playing football for long (played one year of Australian rules football) I need to improve on my football IQ. Australian rules football is less technical because it’s all about getting the ball and running straight as hard as you can. In American football you have to be athletic especially when you’re pulling.”





Moko was very eager to begin his college football career and participating in Snow College’s spring practice, which would his first ever taste of American football. Alas, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the collective college football schedule, and after spending just a few months on the Ephraim, Utah campus taking classes he returned home to Australia.

“I’m definitely looking to come back,” Moko remarked, “hopefully by June or worst case scenario by the beginning of July because our classes start in August so I hope I could get back into the country. It’s not too bad being back home now, because like I love setting up my home gym and I’ve been working out every single day.”