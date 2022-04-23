Auburn cornerback transfer Ro Torrence commits to ASU

Cornerbacks over six feet tall are rare even in the NFL ranks, let alone in college football. Yet, in this recruiting cycle, ASU has been able to land two such players. Following the addition of 6-3 junior college transfer Tarik Luckett, the Sun Devils have now landed 6-4 Auburn transfer Ro Torrence while visiting Tempe.

Torrence, who arrives in the summer with two years of eligibility left, played just one season with the Tigers. In 2021 he appeared in ten games and posted five total tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup in reserve duty.

The cornerback, who prior to his time in Auburn played at national champion Hutchinson Community College, was the 2020-21 NJCAA and KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team JUCO All-American honors. During his career there, he allowed only one player to catch a pass against him in the regular season. In his sophomore year for the Blue Dragons, he tallied 28 total tackles, six passes broken up, and one interception, which came in the NJCAA title game. As a senior at Bessemer City High (Ala.), he had 36 tackles, four interceptions, as well as 23 receptions for 599 yards and five touchdowns.

With Torrance's addition, which apears o be the last for eh team at this role, Arizona State currently has eight cornerbacks on its roster, with Torrance and Luckett not only representing the only two newcomers in the group but also two of just three upperclassmen with senior and starting corner Timarcus Davis being the third.