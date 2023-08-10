The writing has been on the wall for a while regarding the NCAA's waiver decisions. Unlike last year, this governing body has denied literally every player who is a two-time transfer who has yet to earn their degree, and ASU wide receiver Jake Smith, who played at both Texas and USC, was today's the latest such case.





Smith expected to have two more years of eligibility starting in 2024.





Even in a deep group of Sun Devil wide receivers, perhaps the most talented unit seen in Tempe for quite some time, Smith was able to stand out late in spring practice and throughout fall camp as one of the best outside receivers on the roster. Smith, who was named Gatorade National Player of the Year during his senior season locally at Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, was a Top-50 prospect and the No. 4 ATH in the 2019 class when he committed to Texas. During that senior high school campaign, he tallied 2,349 all-purpose yards, scoring 39 touchdowns.





During his freshman season with the Longhorns, he hauled in 25 receptions for 274 yards and six touchdowns; the latter figure was then fourth-best among all FBS freshmen. A year later, he played in only seven games due to injury posting 23 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns.





He transferred to USC prior to the 2021 season, but a foot injury suffered early in spring practice there had the team classify him as a medical non-counter and, in essence, deemed that he won't play for the Trojans. Smith was not on the Trojans' squad in 2022 but still attended classes there and transferred to ASU in the spring of this year in order to continue his playing career since the door had been slammed shut at USC.





The NCAA ignored the fact that Smith last played a college game in December of 2020 and essentially administered the same ruling to him as they did for dozens of other two-time transfers who have yet to earn their degree.





The ruling on Smith is certainly an ominous sign that his fellow Texas to USC to ASU transfer, safety Xavion Alford will also be denied his waiver for immediate eligibility.