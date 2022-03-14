ASU will present a formidable front seven in spring, yet questions at DB

The 2022 Arizona State defense will not enjoy a senior at every position like it did a season ago, but plenty of faces still remain, albeit with changes in the coaching department. However, new defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson is taking a hands-off approach and allowing the position coaches to preach their philosophy, which should not change the overall approach to the reigning top Pac-12 defense. Keeping that structure in place should help the team produce another formidable unit.





With that being said, here is a thought on every ASU defensive player.





Defensive line





Coach Robert Rodriguez needs to replace veterans Tyler Johnson, DJ Davidson, and Shannon Forman. It’s a good thing his depth is well-prepared, disciplined, and chock full of athleticism. The front four is still deep in talent and should make up the backbone of ASU’s defensive identity,





Left defensive end Michael Matus returns as one of the line’s most vocal leaders. A knee injury slowed him down last season, and he sported a brace for multiple games, which he was not shy about voicing his displeasure at. As a redshirt senior, expectations for increased production from a healthy Matus are fair. His technique is sound and plays the run well, but the numbers in the pass rush need to show.





Joe Moore projects to back up Matus and flashed potential behind the veteran. He’s quick and gets off the ball with urgency. Moore looked comfortable executing Rodriguez’s third-down stunts and creative attack. His name won’t be lost among the talent in the room.





Stanley Lambert took a while to come along, but his perseverance netted him his first career sack against UCLA. His work ethic was noticed by the coaching staff, and the snaps increased throughout 2021. Expanding his pass rush bag and keeping his progress on an upward trend will be key.





Health has prevented Amiri Johnson from realizing his potential, but in practice, he looked strong, confident, and assertive in his craft. It hasn’t been an easy journey, and time will tell if his long rehab process will increase his chances of getting into the rotation.





On the opposite end spot, Anthonie Cooper caused consistent pressure and when he came in to pace Tyler Johnson last season. He is athletic for his size and can quickly build momentum off the edge. Cooper wins more than he loses and should have plenty of opportunities to go quarterback hunting.





Right defensive end Travez Moore looked like one of the defense’s best athletes in the fall. The LSU transfer was bouncy, bendy, and arrived at the quarterback with an overwhelming amount of speed. His season-ending torn ACL just three weeks into the season was an unfortunate blow. Rodriguez said he still needs to break some of Moore’s bad habits, but the jovial pass rusher should attack his regimen with newfound fire. The only question is how much we see from him in spring?





Sophomore Gharin Stansbury is long, flexible, and coachable. He was understandably raw as a freshman, so combining those intangibles with proper technique both before and during the play should be the primary focus for Rodriguez. Stansbury’s ascension could be swift if he finds himself ahead of schedule.





Jermayne Lole will undoubtedly enter this season arrive with a chip on his shoulder. Tabbed as a preseason All-American in August, a triceps injury in the first week of fall camp ended his season prematurely. The ASU defense was stellar last season; it’s scary to think that it could have been even better had Lole not gone down. Lole announced his decision to return in November after putting the NFL Draft off for another year. With a strong 2022 campaign, the 3-tech can regain control of his draft process and write a better final chapter of his ASU legacy. His full availability in the spring is still a question mark.





3-tech Omarr Norman-Lott is fast, physical, and punishing. He had an excellent showing in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he was flexed out to the right defensive end spot. His punchy style got him in facemask trouble last season, but when ONL plays clean football, he can be a handful.





Last season’s sack leader, BJ Green, rounds out the 3-technique depth. A walk-on that quickly impressed in the fall with his motor, speed, and work ethic, Coach Rodriguez never lets Green get comfortable at practice. He’s a bit undersized but can be a home run if used in the right package. The third-down speed group, which featured Green and others, garnered the nickname ‘Nascar’ from our staff.





Nose tackle Nesta Jade Silvera is already drawing rave reviews as a good teammate, leader, and instant impact player. On tape, Silvera refuses to quit until the whistle and has a powerful burst to him. He frequently creates opportunities for his teammates when his rapid first step draws the attention of the offensive line.





Redshirt senior TJ Pesefea was a quality fill-in for DJ Davidson and played well in a reserve role last season. He has been able to take criticism and implement it in his game, and the results have shown.





Jalil Rivera-Harvey arrives from junior college with three years of eligibility. He can suffocate the run with his size, and his bull rush can catch linemen off-guard. Dylan Hall is also a junior college product that has the potential to be a quality defensive end in the rotation.





Freshman Robby Harrison is long and raw but brimming with potential. Rodriguez envisions him as ASU’s future at the nose tackle position. Getting him adjusted to the college football speed is priority one.