ASU will present a formidable front seven in spring, yet questions at DB
The 2022 Arizona State defense will not enjoy a senior at every position like it did a season ago, but plenty of faces still remain, albeit with changes in the coaching department. However, new defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson is taking a hands-off approach and allowing the position coaches to preach their philosophy, which should not change the overall approach to the reigning top Pac-12 defense. Keeping that structure in place should help the team produce another formidable unit.
With that being said, here is a thought on every ASU defensive player.
Defensive line
Coach Robert Rodriguez needs to replace veterans Tyler Johnson, DJ Davidson, and Shannon Forman. It’s a good thing his depth is well-prepared, disciplined, and chock full of athleticism. The front four is still deep in talent and should make up the backbone of ASU’s defensive identity,
Left defensive end Michael Matus returns as one of the line’s most vocal leaders. A knee injury slowed him down last season, and he sported a brace for multiple games, which he was not shy about voicing his displeasure at. As a redshirt senior, expectations for increased production from a healthy Matus are fair. His technique is sound and plays the run well, but the numbers in the pass rush need to show.
Joe Moore projects to back up Matus and flashed potential behind the veteran. He’s quick and gets off the ball with urgency. Moore looked comfortable executing Rodriguez’s third-down stunts and creative attack. His name won’t be lost among the talent in the room.
Stanley Lambert took a while to come along, but his perseverance netted him his first career sack against UCLA. His work ethic was noticed by the coaching staff, and the snaps increased throughout 2021. Expanding his pass rush bag and keeping his progress on an upward trend will be key.
Health has prevented Amiri Johnson from realizing his potential, but in practice, he looked strong, confident, and assertive in his craft. It hasn’t been an easy journey, and time will tell if his long rehab process will increase his chances of getting into the rotation.
On the opposite end spot, Anthonie Cooper caused consistent pressure and when he came in to pace Tyler Johnson last season. He is athletic for his size and can quickly build momentum off the edge. Cooper wins more than he loses and should have plenty of opportunities to go quarterback hunting.
Right defensive end Travez Moore looked like one of the defense’s best athletes in the fall. The LSU transfer was bouncy, bendy, and arrived at the quarterback with an overwhelming amount of speed. His season-ending torn ACL just three weeks into the season was an unfortunate blow. Rodriguez said he still needs to break some of Moore’s bad habits, but the jovial pass rusher should attack his regimen with newfound fire. The only question is how much we see from him in spring?
Sophomore Gharin Stansbury is long, flexible, and coachable. He was understandably raw as a freshman, so combining those intangibles with proper technique both before and during the play should be the primary focus for Rodriguez. Stansbury’s ascension could be swift if he finds himself ahead of schedule.
Jermayne Lole will undoubtedly enter this season arrive with a chip on his shoulder. Tabbed as a preseason All-American in August, a triceps injury in the first week of fall camp ended his season prematurely. The ASU defense was stellar last season; it’s scary to think that it could have been even better had Lole not gone down. Lole announced his decision to return in November after putting the NFL Draft off for another year. With a strong 2022 campaign, the 3-tech can regain control of his draft process and write a better final chapter of his ASU legacy. His full availability in the spring is still a question mark.
3-tech Omarr Norman-Lott is fast, physical, and punishing. He had an excellent showing in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he was flexed out to the right defensive end spot. His punchy style got him in facemask trouble last season, but when ONL plays clean football, he can be a handful.
Last season’s sack leader, BJ Green, rounds out the 3-technique depth. A walk-on that quickly impressed in the fall with his motor, speed, and work ethic, Coach Rodriguez never lets Green get comfortable at practice. He’s a bit undersized but can be a home run if used in the right package. The third-down speed group, which featured Green and others, garnered the nickname ‘Nascar’ from our staff.
Nose tackle Nesta Jade Silvera is already drawing rave reviews as a good teammate, leader, and instant impact player. On tape, Silvera refuses to quit until the whistle and has a powerful burst to him. He frequently creates opportunities for his teammates when his rapid first step draws the attention of the offensive line.
Redshirt senior TJ Pesefea was a quality fill-in for DJ Davidson and played well in a reserve role last season. He has been able to take criticism and implement it in his game, and the results have shown.
Jalil Rivera-Harvey arrives from junior college with three years of eligibility. He can suffocate the run with his size, and his bull rush can catch linemen off-guard. Dylan Hall is also a junior college product that has the potential to be a quality defensive end in the rotation.
Freshman Robby Harrison is long and raw but brimming with potential. Rodriguez envisions him as ASU’s future at the nose tackle position. Getting him adjusted to the college football speed is priority one.
Linebackers
Chris Claiborne enjoyed the luxury of having a trio of linebackers who had played with each other for numerous seasons. He has repeatedly stated that his main goal is to get the depth ready for when they are needed. Darien Butler left for the NFL, but this unit remains a strength and has plenty of talent.
Strongside linebacker Merlin Robertson enters his fifth season in Tempe. He brings power against the run, a nose for the ball, and underrated coverage skills. He puts himself in good position to make plays and reads the quarterback’s eyes for takeaway opportunities. With the loss of Butler, ASU is fortunate to have him back.
Kyle Soelle is a team captain and holds down the MIKE role. He keeps order, fills his gap, and does what is asked of him. All in all, he’s a great role model for the young depth at this position.
Eric Gentry is hard to miss on the field at 6-6 with arms that seem to scrape the turf when he’s in his stance. A freshman All-American last year who received early praise from the coaching staff for his commitment in the film room, Gentry thinks on his feet and recognizes plays before they happen. He blankets slots and tight ends seamlessly in coverage, too.
Redshirt sophomore Connor Soelle is a good athlete and flashed in the playing time he received behind the 2021 linebacker group. He tallied 17 tackles, and his reserve role should increase this season.
Will Shaffer was a favorite of Claiborne’s in fall camp due to his attitude and mindset. He blocked a punt against Oregon State and earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Shaffer should also see more reps when needed in replacement of Kyle Soelle.
Newcomer and Mississippi State transfer Rodney Groce Jr. is an enticing blend of speed and instincts. He also has a whopping four years of eligibility as a redshirt sophomore.
Caleb McCullough was still learning alongside the rest of the linebacker depth and only recorded two tackles in the few opportunities he had to contribute. The redshirt sophomore should continue to maturate and get comfortable in the defense.
Jaydon Williams did not play in 2021 after suffering a knee injury, but his athleticism was on full display in the preseason. Williams seemed to buzz to every play, and there were few instances where he preferred to be stationary.
Cornerbacks
New defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher has a tall task in replacing four of five starters in the secondary. Jack Jones and Chase Lucas are no longer a vocal presence on the wings, while Evan Fields and Deandre Pierce exhausted their eligibility as well. It’s the most glaring weakness on the roster, but fortunately, the replacements are experienced.
Timarcus Davis established himself in the lineup in 2021 and made a handful of great plays as the third cornerback in the rotation. His nine tackles could, with an interception in the Las Vegas Bowl, prove he can be a lockdown starter and major defensive piece. Davis is capable of going head-to-head against the offense’s top weapon.
Jordan Clark saw mostly time at nickelback, but that could change next season. The Sun Devils could test the waters with him at outside cornerback in the preseason. Regardless of where Clark plays, he will bring a short memory, clean tackling, and competitive drive. His stand-up personality and leadership as a redshirt sophomore are commendable.
Keon Markham is big, tall, and fluid. His burst doesn’t surge to the ball in the same way Jones or Lucas did, but I liked what I saw from him in press last season. His tip drill interception with Davis against Stanford was a nice heads-up play.
I thought Macen Williams played well as a true freshman, even though he allowed the game-clinching touchdown in the BYU game. He had three pass breakups and four tackles, and the lights never looked too bright for him. I wouldn’t count him out for significant playing time.
Ed Woods is an athletic option at outside cornerback that showed he could carry receivers downfield last season. He gambled with his eyes at times, but that discipline only comes with experience.
At 6-2, Isaiah Johnson is one of the tallest and lengthiest defensive backs on the roster. He was the highest-rated prospect in ASU’s 2021 class and chose the Sun Devils over two dozen programs. Johnson only played in three games last season but received plenty of playing time on the second team in practice.
Henderson experimented with R.J. Regan at safety a bit as a precaution when the depth started to suffer toward the end of the season, but his natural fit always seemed to be at cornerback. A former wide receiver, his ball skills and athleticism contesting the catch pop. Nonetheless, he could sooner or later see himself with the safety group.
Safeties
The safety position nearly had an emergency crisis last season when it was rattled with injuries. Henderson himself publicly expressed his concern over the guys playing underneath the starters. In the offseason, the Sun Devils promptly made moves to address the depth and provide the secondary with a seasoned back half.
Senior Kejuan Markham now becomes the most experienced member in the two-high following the departure of Fields and Pierce. His range is average, but he reads the quarterback well and hits hard. He was a dependable starter at the Tillman spot when Fields went down last season.
Chris Edmonds earned FCS All-American honors playing for the Samford Bulldogs, notching three interceptions and 40 tackles in 2021. He brings ballhawk and tracking skills over from his wide receiver background, along with a rare 6-3 frame at this role. He will undoubtedly compete for a starting job.
Khoury Bethley started every single game during his four-year career at Hawaii. He broke out last season with five interceptions. At 5-10 and 200 pounds, Bethley should assume the free safety role in his last season of eligibility.
Alijah Gammage showed up last season with a hit stick on Washington’s punter on a special teams stop. The game was also the redshirt junior’s first start at safety.
Willie Harts received first-team reps at safety when both Fields and Markham were out ahead of the Washington game, but Gammage got the nod to start. His pick-six against Florida State in the Sun Bowl seems much longer than 2019, as cracking the rotation has been anything but an easy task for the fourth-year player.
