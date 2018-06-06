ASU wants Devonta Lee to pick up where N’Keal Harry leaves off
Devonta Lee is one of the best High school wide receivers in the country, and Arizona State wouldn’t mind having him as a replacement for one of the best college receivers in the country. The 2019 ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news