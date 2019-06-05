ASU visit resonates strongly with Shipley ahead of his summer decision
In an often unpredictable world of recruiting, there’s probably one prediction that will stand true: Jake Shipley will ultimately commit to a Pac-12 school. Which of suitors from that conference will land him though, still remains to be seen as the Indio (Calif.) Shadow Hills defensive lineman continues with his recruiting trips. Following his official visit to Tempe earlier this week, Shipley described his experience at Arizona State.
“I loved it, it was an amazing visit,” Shipley said. “It was my second time on campus and it was just crazy how much interest they showed in me. The really showed how much they cared about me. The thing that blew me away was my hotel room, I walk in and there were a bunch of pictures of me all over the place, player cards (of Shipley) and my favorite snacks.
“It was crazy.”
Arizona State was the first school to offer the defensive lineman, and it was the Sun Devils’ linebackers coach Antonio Pierce who extended that scholarship offer. Shipley said that he enjoyed developing a strong relationship with Pierce and ASU defensive line coach Jamar Cain.
“They are both recruiting me and I really hit it off with them,” Shipley described. “They are really good dudes and I like how they don’t always try to call me every day and all that, and just let me live, and still know that they will be in contention.”
As a junior for Shadow Hills, Shipley who on defense played both defensive end and at times middle linebacker, posted 73 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, four sacks, blocking a punt, and forcing a fumble and. From his tight end spot, he tallied 10 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
“Coach Cain said I have a lot of position flexibility on the line,” Shipley commented. “I can be strong and hold my ground in the middle, but also go on the edge and rush from there. I’m a fast and angry player – that’s what my strengths are.
“On every snap, I just want to get to the guy who has the ball and just knock it out of him.”
UCLA, Cal, Washington, and Oregon are the schools Shipley previously visited. On June 7th he will be in Seattle for an official visit and on the 12th an official trip to Eugene awaits.
“I want to make a decision sometime before my senior year begins,” Shipley stated. “That’s the goal. I don’t think I’ll visit any other school after my official visits. Recruiting has been stressful because it all hit pretty quickly. It’s crazy how not that many players from our region make it to a D-I school, but it’s cool that my boy Julian Polendo from Palm Springs is getting a lot of offers (including ASU). Super blessed that two guys like us from the valley will get to play D-I. It would be insane if we both played for the same school.
“I’m just looking at picking the school I have the best opportunity to play at, a school where I fit in the best on defense and where I get along really well with the coaches and fit in with them. Academics are obviously important because I want to get my degree.”
