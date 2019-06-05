In an often unpredictable world of recruiting, there’s probably one prediction that will stand true: Jake Shipley will ultimately commit to a Pac-12 school. Which of suitors from that conference will land him though, still remains to be seen as the Indio (Calif.) Shadow Hills defensive lineman continues with his recruiting trips. Following his official visit to Tempe earlier this week, Shipley described his experience at Arizona State.

Official Visit to ASU was a movie...🔱🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/N05EfpTOup — Jake⚓️ (@jakeshipley55) June 4, 2019



“I loved it, it was an amazing visit,” Shipley said. “It was my second time on campus and it was just crazy how much interest they showed in me. The really showed how much they cared about me. The thing that blew me away was my hotel room, I walk in and there were a bunch of pictures of me all over the place, player cards (of Shipley) and my favorite snacks. “It was crazy.” Arizona State was the first school to offer the defensive lineman, and it was the Sun Devils’ linebackers coach Antonio Pierce who extended that scholarship offer. Shipley said that he enjoyed developing a strong relationship with Pierce and ASU defensive line coach Jamar Cain. “They are both recruiting me and I really hit it off with them,” Shipley described. “They are really good dudes and I like how they don’t always try to call me every day and all that, and just let me live, and still know that they will be in contention.”



As a junior for Shadow Hills, Shipley who on defense played both defensive end and at times middle linebacker, posted 73 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, four sacks, blocking a punt, and forcing a fumble and. From his tight end spot, he tallied 10 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.