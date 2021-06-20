ASU visit exceeded expectations for LB Roman Pitre

Ahead of this past weekend's visit to Tempe, Roman Pitre heard plenty about Arizona State from his former Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab High School teammate, and current Sun Devil cornerback, Jordan Clark. Nonetheless, the significant build-up to this trip was still eclipsed by the actual experience the Louisiana linebacker and his family had the last few days.

“It was a really good visit,” Pitre said. “I loved the scenery with all the new buildings, and you can tell that they’re building new stuff too. I also liked the facilities and the stadium. I wasn't expecting the facilities to be as nice as they were, and all the palm trees reminded me of California. I enjoyed talking to (head) coach Herm Edwards who told me that this place (ASU) is a place where I can be myself. He told me that he would take me in like I was one of his own kids. That’s what he was emphasizing.





“Jordan (Clark) told me a lot of good things about the school, and this visit exceeded my expectations. He made the visit very enjoyable, and he was my host. My mom and dad liked it too. The whole campus and how modernized it is stood out. I want to major in either business or engineering, and my parents and I really liked what the academic support people had to say.





At 6-4 220 lbs. Pitre fits the mold of ASU’s recruiting at his position for rangy linebackers that exhibit a wide range of skills in this role, which has caught the attention of both defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, who is his primary recruiter, as well as first-year linebackers' coach Chris Claiborne.





“Coach Pierce likes how long and athletic I am,” Pitre described. “Coach Claiborne told me that I could play three different positions, and he would feel comfortable in me playing there. And that’s how players can play early when they are versatile. I like their system because they do a lot of the stuff I do in high school, so I could see myself fitting in.





"Being versatile is a big part of my game. I’ll get a sack on one play and a pick-six on another. I was more of a defensive back as a freshman and sophomore, and that helps me in coverage (as a linebacker). But this last year, I got better coming off the edge, and that’s where the coaches wanted to play me because I was growing longer and stronger.