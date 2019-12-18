With about five minutes remaining in the halftime break, St. Mary’s guard Jordan Ford emerged from the locker room. He walked alone. His head was up and his hands were by his side. He strolled with the swagger of Kanye West and the serenity of a monk.







On this night, no one was going to stop him. There was nothing he couldn’t do -- he could make it rain in the Sahara if he so pleased. Only thing was, he had to play another 20 minutes, another 20 minutes that no one needed, or wanted, to see.





The stats that spawned within that 20 minutes were so bizarre it became comical. The only thing that seemed to be worth watching for was what extraordinary numbers can this game, or player, reach? On Wednesday night, that was the game within the game -- and the only worthwhile one for ASU (8-3).





At the end of it all, some of the figures ASU and St. Mary’s produced were ludicrous.





Ford scored 22 first-half points. He made his first eight shots, including five triples. At one point in the first half, St. Mary’s had scored 20 straight points. By the end of the period, the Gaels were up 32 -- and just three players had scored for ASU.





The more intriguing storyline? At the end of the first half, Jordan Ford (22) had more points than Arizona State (19). Now that’s crazy.





When the game concluded, Ford finished with 34 points -- almost 15 more than his season average. It was impressive. And, hey, 34 points would make you the high scorer in about 99 percent of college basketball games.





But that wouldn’t be weird enough for Wednesday.





No, the high scorer, of course, had to be ASU’s Alonzo Verge. The junior college transfer who had scored a combined 67 total points this season before he played St. Mary’s (11-2). Now, Eddie House, who was sitting courtside, wasn’t exactly sweating his school record (61) but Verge just kept scoring and scoring and scoring.