ASU to place eight players in the NFL combine

Arizona State will be well-represented at the NFL Scouting Combine next month. Eight players were invited to the event, the most from a Pac-12 school. At the Combine, they will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, meet with teams, and boost their draft stock.

With Rachaad White’s performance at the Senior Bowl still stark in memory but now in the rearview mirror, all eyes now turn to the next stop in the NFL Draft process where there will be more than one Sun Devil in attendance.

White will look to build off a strong showing in Mobile, AL, in the structured testing environment. The 6-2, 210-pound running back said he focused on improving his decisiveness as a runner over the week of Senior Bowl practices. White shined in his ability to create space for himself, break tackles, and play through contact. His receiving skills and speed should be confirmed and amplified by solid numbers at the Combine.





His teammates in the trenches, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and center Dohnovan West are also looking to catch the eye of some NFL teams. Diesch put together a strong final season at ASU, surrendering just one sack in 261 snaps. He can be bedrock left tackle at 6-7, is athletic for his size, and uses his long arms and light footwork to close off the angles of bending edge rushers. Diesch is coming off an up-and-down appearance at the Shrine Bowl that saw him get overwhelmed and off-balance combating abrupt bull-rushes. He will look to prove that those isolated scenarios were flukes.





West was another staple piece of ASU’s offensive line whose game hinges on uncanny athleticism and instincts. West has a well-built frame that allows him to glide laterally and seal blocks in the run game, and his ideal playing weight could undergo further development at the next level. He’s versatile as well, playing guard as a true freshman and during the four-game season in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, he has only allowed five pressures since 2019.





Tight end Curtis Hodges was the last member of the offense to receive an invite to the NFL Combine. After three seasons squashed on the depth chart by a saturated receiving corps, Hodges made the switch to tight end and became an impactful contributor. Hodges racked up 20 catches, 373 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in his first full season playing the position. His quickness and route precision gained as a receiver was evident as he improved his blocking on the line as well. Hodges still has a ways to go to master the position, but a 6-8 target with soft hands should intrigue a handful of NFL teams.





On the defensive side of the ball, nose tackle D.J. Davidson figures to be the Sun Devil with the most to gain from the NFL Combine. While his stats do not reflect a disrupting presence up the middle, Davidson effectively clogged run lanes and was able to cave in the offensive line sometimes all by himself. He often keeps a strong base and uses his lower body to drive blockers backward. Davidson’s ease of movement and play speed are also above-average and should turn some heads when testing in those disciplines.





WILL linebacker Darien Butler was ASU’s biggest ascender this season. His free-flowing game and buzz to the edges of the formation to meet a ball carrier on the cutback were noticeable in fall camp, which he came into leaner and noticeably faster. Butler started the season off hot with 13 tackles (3.0 for loss), two sacks, and two interceptions over ASU’s first two games and continued to cruise as one of the best second-level defenders in the Pac-12. His 87.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus ranked first among the conference’s linebackers this season. His nose for the ball and instincts impressed analysts at the Shrine Bowl. An underrated player since he was recruited as a three-star prospect out of Harbor City, CA, Butler is finally receiving recognition for his talents at the perfect time.





Lastly, ASU’s cornerback duo will chase their dreams together just like they have discussed over the past three seasons. In 2021, Lucas put together the complete season he wanted that displayed his dynamism as an outside cover man and slot agent. Lucas has good eyes and recognizes route concepts, snapping his hips into action quickly out of his backpedal to close in on his target. His infectious energy and passion for his craft were noticeable at the Shrine Bowl. He did not yield a touchdown to opposing receivers all season.





Silky smooth in coverage and with the mentality of a bulldog, Jack Jones resembles the stereotypical tone-setting antagonizer at the cornerback position. Standing at 5-10, Jones is destined for a slot role at the next level but has many translatable traits. His magnetism to the receiver’s hip pocket, burst to the ball, and playmaking ability stand out on tape. Confident to the brink of arrogance, Jones will also never shy away from a challenge, as demonstrated by his lockdown performance in ASU’s 28-10 win against Stanford’s behemoth receivers this season.





Some of ASU’s draft-eligible players did not make the cut, including right defensive end Tyler Johnson. Johnson was a consistent force as a pass rusher for the Sun Devils over the past four seasons, notching 111 tackles (30.5 for loss) and 15.5 sacks. He was named the Walter Camp National Defender of the week after the defensive line held Stanford to 13 rushing yards. Safeties Evan Fields and DeAndre Pierce also did not receive an invite.





The Combine will take place from March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The event will be televised exclusively on NFL Network.





