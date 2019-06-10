Throughout the years there have been several ASU legacy prospects the Sun Devils have recruited, but seldom have we’ve seen one such recruit, as in offensive lineman Frank Thompson, who had a relative play in Tempe 70 years ago. This is why the offer extended to the Peoria Liberty standout meant just a little more than just presenting an opportunity to play for the home team.





“My great-grandfather Dick Law played for ASU in 1949,” Thompson said. “I was born and raised in Phoenix. I’ve been an ASU fan ever since I was little really. I was born into a family of ASU fans, and have been a die-hard ASU fan my whole life. My uncle was in the Navy for 22 years, and learning about what Pat Tillman did…that to me is just pretty legit. Just walking away from football to serve your country, that’s pretty selfless to me.”

“Watching ASU when I was younger, I was always very impressed with them up front just even as a little kid. When I found out I was going to be a lineman my whole life and play in college as they have…I was blown away honestly. Watching them last year, I really like their run game. I’m an inside zone, strap, power-counter kind of guy, and I think ASU does that really well.”

“Getting this offer is really amazing.”

Thompson perfectly capitalized on a strong performance in ASU’s Big Man competition last Tuesday, to have Sun Devil offensive line coach, Dave Christensen, invited him to the school’s Big Man Camp held at Sun Devils Stadium last night, an event that immediately preceded his scholarship offer.

“Going into the Big Man Camp I definitely thought that there was a good chance I get an offer if I just went out there and performed,” Thompson admitted. “I haven’t talked much to coach Christensen before the Big Man competition last Tuesday. He saw me doing pretty well in my one-on-one’s, so he talked to me a little bit more. Then the day after I called him and he said ‘I want to get you out in front of some of the other coaches,’ and I told him I’ll be there on Sunday.

“So, I definitely thought that there was a good chance that if I just performed on Sunday then I could walk out with an offer. He said that he liked the control I had and just the way that I can use my leverage from wrestling. He said that he could tell that I was a wrestler just by my control and hips.”