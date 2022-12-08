With the opening of the transfer portal three days ago, ASU fans were waiting with bated breath as to whether the junior was going to seek a transfer out of the program. The suspense ended this morning with some good news.

For the first half of the 2022 season, Arizona State Jalin Conyers was an afterthought in the offensive game plan, much like his fellow tight ends. Yet once then interim head coach Shaun Aguano was at the helm of the play calling on this side of the ball, the sophomore exploded on the scene.

Last season the 6-4 265-pound Conyers posted 38 receptions for 422 yards scoring five touchdowns, with 30 of those catches taking place once Aguano’s took the reigns on play calling. The tight end’s highlight game was a three-touchdown performance in a road win at Colorado.





After completing his freshman year at the University of Oklahoma, Conyers transferred to ASU. It is conceivable that he would have to have a waiver handed down by the NCAA in order to be immediately eligible should he have transferred from Tempe. Yet, that didn't reduce the level of anxiety some had prior to today’s announcement.





Along with senior tight end Messiah Swinson, who will also be in Tempe in 2023, first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham will have a formidable tandem of players at this position who are poised to be primary playmakers in his offense. The Oregon tight ends under the then-Ducks offensive coordinator combined for ten touchdown receptions in 2022. The ASU duo posted seven last season in an offensive system that largely ignored them, and in 2023 stand a reasonable chance to eclipse these numbers.